Akwaboah Jnr, in an interview on the Delay Show, has explained why he tied the knot with his wife instead of his baby mamas

The musician disclosed that he did not have peace of mind in his relationships with his baby mamas.

Some social media users have reacted to Akwaboah Jnr's comments

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Jnr, has opened up about his decision to wed his wife instead of his baby mamas.

Akwaboah Jnr explains why he married his wife and not his baby mamas

Akwaboah Jnr, speaking in an interview on the Delay Show, revealed that he did not have any peace of mind when dating any of his baby mamas, so marrying them was out of the question.

According to the musician, he had no plans of having kids with multiple women as a man growing up but things changed.

He said,

"As a man growing up, I had no plans to have kids with multiple women but situations happen and I do not want to go into it. I would stayed with them if I had any peace of mind at that time."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Akwaboah Jnr's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akwaboah's comments.

@exopaburg44 commented:

"Eeeeiii Akwaboah wei di3 wakyer3 mu.. Those baby mama's were aprodo,s..looking forward to the full interview then I will come back to u Akwaboah.. I rest my case"

@ohemaa348 commented:

"Lessons must to be learnt girls!"

@claudy_owusu commented:

"Life happens"

@ewuraa_posh commented:

"Very insulting but I'm glad I'm neither because eeeeeeeeiiii "

@eugeniaafrifa commented:

"Very disappointed Mr. This is not public information. You have allowed your Mrs out there to be ridiculed. You are talking too much."

Akwaboah halts honeymoon to perform for Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwaboah had performed for Otumfuo Osei Tutu at his recent silver jubilee celebration in Kumasi.

The singer shared a meet-and-greet moment with the noble King ahead of the performance.

His performance came only a week after his marriage to his sweetheart, Theresa, and they were believed to be on a romantic honeymoon.

