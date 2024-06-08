Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has finally explained why he didn't marry any of his baby mamas

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, has revealed personal information about his baby mamas on the Delay Show with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso.

The Posti hitmaker disclosed that he chose to marry someone who had never been with a man because his baby mamas were already with other men when he met them.

Akwaboah's wife slays in beautiful dresses.

Akwaboah disclosed that his beautiful wife, a midwife, possessed all the qualities he wanted from a life partner, except for the baby mamas.

He explained that his life was planned, but things happened, so he had two baby mamas.

Akwaboah added that he didn't have peaceful relationships with his baby mamas, which made him look for another woman to marry.

Akwaboah and his pretty wife rock stylish outfits

Talented musician Akwaboah and his gorgeous wife looked stunning together in elegant outfits after their viral multi-day wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah's Wedding: Singer's Beautiful Wife Shares Never-Seen Wedding Photos With Cryptic Message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artiste Akwaboah's wife, who posted some stunning wedding pictures online with a sweet caption.

The ebony beauty donned stunning ensembles to exude easy style at her multi-day star-studded wedding.

Social media users have commented on the Instagram image trending for Akwaboah's wife.

