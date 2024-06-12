Emelia Brobbey hilariously taught Ras Nene how to speak proper English during an interview she had with him

The actress asked Ras Nene questions in English, but Ras Nene tried responding in Twi, but Emelia barred him from speaking Twi, forcing him to speak English

The pair engaged in hilarious banter as Ras Nene tried his best to speak English as Emelia corrected him

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey took on the role of an English teacher for her guest, Ras Nene, during an interview.

Emelia Brobbey posed questions to Ras Nene in English, to which he attempted to respond in Twi. However, Emelia playfully insisted that he respond in English, leading to a series of amusing exchanges.

Ras Nene, who was initially caught off guard, attempted to answer in English. As he tried to communicate in English, he made several funny mistakes, and Emelia was quick to correct him, further making the interview humorous. The pair’s banter was entertaining to watch. Folks who watched the interview reacted with funny comments, pointing out the chemistry between the two.

Ras Nene tells Emelia how he escaped prison

In another story, Ras Nene, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, narrated how he narrowly escaped prison in his younger days on the streets.

The actor mentioned that he was arrested by the police for smoking a hard substance but managed to flip the case on its head in court.

Ras Nene narrated how he and his crew used to do bad things in the streets before he found God and acting.

