Stonebwoy, in an interview, has denied threatening the lives of Baba Sadiq and his wife

The Dancehall artist referred to the allegations levelled against him as "preposterous lies"

Stonebwoy has already filed a defamation lawsuit against Baba Sadiq, demanding three million cedis

Reigning TGMA Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy has finally spoken out about the issues between him and music executive turned politician Baba Sadiq.

Stonebwoy and Baba Sadiq Photo source: @stonebwoy @sadiqabdulaiabu

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy denies Baba Sadiq's allegations

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy denied Baba Sadiq's allegations of the musician threatening him and his wife's lives, branding them as "preposterous lies" intended to defame his character.

According to the Dancehall artist, Baba Sadiq went to report him to the Police after his legal team served him with a defamation lawsuit.

He said,

"Baba Sadiq rushed to the Police to report me for allegedly threatening him and his wife immediately after my lawyers served him with the lawsuit. I will go to the Police station soon to give my statement as a law-abiding citizen. I have received several calls from people about this issue, and I don't want to speak about it any further. It is now a legal matter, but I can authoritatively state that all the claims made about me are preposterous lies."

Stonebwoy also confirmed having separate conversations with Baba Sadiq and his wife but denied making severe threats against them during those conversations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy's comments about the issue.

@nanaakwasi_x commented:

"Those asking why did he call Sadiq's wife no ebi simple. You no get sense pass Stonebwoy. He could have called Sadiq but stone realize the guy he no get sense so the only way he go tell um indirectly say he fool is to talk through his wife"

@neezyarmani commented:

"This guy Dey lie !!!! E be you people go believe him …. Why Babs be mad man ????"

@ghanashowbiztv commented:

"Stonebwoy paaaa"

@Callist29317640 commented:

"You always dey run for sympathy"

Stonebwoy files GH₵3 Million defamation suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had filed a defamation suit against Baba Sadiq for making accusations against him.

In a writ, Stonebwoy pled the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete his online posts, accusing him of disrespecting his wife and apologising for his accusations.

He also sought three million in damages for the harm Baba Sadiq's posts caused to his reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh