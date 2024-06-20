Abena Korkor is trending after a video of hers surfaced on social media

In the video, the social media personality inhales nitrous oxide balloons and dances while intoxicated

Social media users who chanced on the video have raised concerns about Abena Korkor's mental health

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor is in the news again for the wrong reasons.

Abena Korkor causes a stir over a distressing video

In a social media video published by blogger Ghanafuo Ho Nsem, Abena Korkor behaves erratically while partying among people at an unknown location.

The mental health advocate, who appeared to be intoxicated, is captured inhaling nitrous oxide balloons and swinging her hips to a song while moving her asset.

The video later captured Abena Korkor smoking and attempting to strip in front of people before a bystander stopped her from doing so.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shared their concerns after watching the video

Many social media users expressed their concerns about Abena Korkor's mental health after seeing the video. Below are some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh:

@1debrah said:

"She needs to take her anti-relapse medicine. If any of you have money, get her some"

@adwoaasaa commented:

"She needs help. Where is her family?"

@reenreen1559 commented:

"God of mercy,please come through for our sister..she needs you now more than ever..Mercy Lord"

@flawlesstastebake commented:

"Aww this is hard to watch, may God come through for her "

@nuumoblafoagbadukui commented:

"I wish I was close to her I would have spoken to her soul to help her out"

@miss._hinson said:

"She should stop doing dr@gs and she will be fine."

@adepascaseisdifferent said:

"All she needs is undiluted love, closure , cash . She will stop the dr@gs. loneliness with bipolar can lead her to dr@gs so that she will forget feeling unwantted. Abaayewa kama kama sei. Efi b)ne mo firi 33ya. Nnipa de ade3 a eni ani ay3 no ama n’anim agu ase. I always see her videos but Wei de3 ama m’amoa. Smh."

@cyndyamson16 said:

"May God come through for her this is disheartening."

@i.am.rytchid said:

" awww where are her families or her good friends awww what's going on"

@awo_yaa_boateng said:

"She needs to be hospitalized and seek mental health care..prayers won’t do anything..and she for stop Dey do dr@gs."

Abena Korkor tells Victoria Lebene to hold on firmly to her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor, in a very recent video posted on her Instagram page, claimed that Victoria Lebene's husband, Eugene Nkansah (popularly known as Nkonkonsa), is a very good and sweet man and that his wife is lucky to have a man like him.

She further described Nkonkonsa as a man with a kind heart and a sweet soul. She also recounted when he travelled from Accra to Cape Coast to celebrate her birthday.

She advised his wife, Victoria Lebene, to firmly hold on to him because she had found a good man.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

