Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stole many hearts with her beauty at Akwasidae on June 23, 2024

The recent high school graduate was spotted wearing her mother, Lady Julia Osei Tutu’s kente from 20 years ago

Many people described the pictures as beautiful as they gushed over her in the comments

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when she rocked her mother's kente dress, which she wore some 20 years ago.

Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia and their daughter, Nana Afia, in photos. Image Credit: @theasante_nation

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo's daughter wore her mother's kente dress from 20 years ago

Akwasidae was held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, and to grace the occasion, Otumfuo's daughter, Oheneba Nana Afia Kobi, wore he mother's kente dress.

According to reports, the same dress was worn by Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, some 20 years ago.

Oheneba Nana Afia Kobi presented herself to her father, the king while wearing the kente outfit and this put a huge smile on the face of the Asantehene, as could be seen in the photos.

For some social media users, the king was hit with nostalgia, which was evident from the smiles beamed on his face at her daughter’s presence. For many, Nana Afia Kobi was, in the eyes of the king, a younger Lady Julia standing right in front of him.

Meanwhile, Nana Afia Kobi graduated from SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in a lovely ceremony.

Below is a lovely collage of Lady Julia and her daughter, Nana Afia:

Reactions to the viral photo of Otumfuo's daughter slaying her mother's kente from 20 years ago

The memorable picture melted the hearts of many people, who talked about how beautifully Nana Afia Kobi wore her mother's kente for Akwasidae.

Below are the lovely reactions from people to the pictures on The Asante Nation's Instagram page:

somojoshua said:

That girl's so natural and simple. That's how I love it. No bone straight biaa

nanabonin_ said:

SOO BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️

elisobais said:

You can tell daddy and daughter have a strong bond.

csfabrics said:

I love this

nanabonin_ said:

I REALLY LOVE THIS. VERY BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️

thenutritionistakosua said:

Beautiful indeed …

otemaaamoah said:

Very beautiful .

Below are lovely pictures of Otumfuo's children paying homage to him.

"Such elegance": Otumfuo's pretty daughter rocked kente gown at Akwasidae durbar

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's gorgeous and talented daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, went viral with her stunning look at Akwasidae durbar.

The medical doctor and philanthropist looked magnificent in a stylish kente gown and turban to style her look.

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's outfit and makeup.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh