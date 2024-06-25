Chivido 2024: Davido Surprises Chioma With A $30,000 Brand New Trumpchi GS8 Car As A Wedding Gift
- Nigerian musician Davido's love for Chioma is unconditional, as he gifts his wife a brand-new car
- The celebrity bride looked ravishing in a white beaded off-shoulder and matching gele for her traditional wedding
- Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their blissful nuptials
Nigerian musician David Adedeji, popularly called Davido, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he truly loves Chioma as he gifts her a brand new car as a wedding present.
BET winner Davido presented his wife with a brand-new Trumpchi GS8 320T car valued at $30,000 after buying her an engagement ring worth $300,000.
Nigerian chef Chioma was overly excited as her husband unveiled the car in the presence of family, friends, guests and media personalities.
The celebrity couple looked stunning in beautiful, perfect-fit ensembles for their luxurious, star-studded wedding.
Watch the video below:
A look inside the car Davido bought for his wife Chioma as a wedding present
Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper has shared a video of the interior of Chioma's new plush car.
Watch the video below:
Davido reveals how he met Chioma during their lavish wedding
Nigerian celebrity groom Davido has opened up about how he met his beautiful wife Chioma in a lovely video.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react as Davido gifts his wife a brand new car as a wedding present
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Phydelful stated:
But why will davido buy GAC motors for his wife
bea2_tresure stated:
The best thing that can happen to any man is to marry any Igbo girl wey her head correct, ❤️❤️
only_1_jenny_ stated:
I totally love everything about this wedding
Naijaboyund stated:
If davido gift chioma this car is sha not cool but if she is okay fine but at least a range sport 2024
realyetty_ stated:
At this point haters AIR FLOW has been restricted
pettie_loveth's profile picture
God will pun!$hhh everybody that said chioma shouldn't marry David les) Ahhh!!!
Everythingclassyhairs stated:
They are not ready ooo❤️❤️. Haters are no longer breathing at this point
Phydelful stated:
If davido buy maybach for chioma his blood will cut or he will become poor ,sometimes this relationship looks forced
igbokwe_ikedinachukwu_ stated:
Brand New 2023 GAC Trumpchi GS8 Hybrid not SUV…
Xreazeal stated:
Na woman wey calm down dey enjoy man money ❤️❤️more love less ego
nene_george stated:
A king and more . I’m so happy for them. Congrats!!!
rhodaofficial_ stated:
CHIVIDO 2024 Chioma u deserve every good thing coming ur way. .
Chivido 2024: Davido sets new record as the celebrity groom who wore an expensive $800,000 to his wedding
Chivido 2024: Davido Flaunts $800,000 As He Marries His Beautiful Wife Chioma In A Lavish Ceremony
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Nigerian musician, Davido, spends his fortune on ostentatious jewellery.
The Unavailable hitmaker made headlines after disclosing the cost of his most recent watch during his opulent nuptials.
Some social media users have commented on a video featuring Davido showcasing his new wristwatch on Instagram.
