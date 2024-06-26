Ghanaian footballers Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah signed the Air Force 1 sneakers of a sneaker store owner known as Adnan Czar

Adnan shared the video on his TikTok and Instagram pages and noted that the sneakers would not be on sale

Many people in the comments were excited for him and advised him to auction it in future at a very high price

Ghanaian professional players Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus signed sneakers for Adnan Czar, the owner of a sneaker store, Czar Sneakers, in a viral video.

Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus signing sneakers. Image Credit: @czarsneakers

Kudus and Nuamah sign sneakers

In a video, Kudus and Nuamah went sneaker shopping when the owner of the sneaker store Adnan Czar, requested their signature on a pair of plain white Air Force 1s.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder Kudus was the first to pen his signature on its vamp while beaming with smiles.

He then passed the pen to Nuamah, the winger for Belgian Pro League club RWD Molenbeek, who penned his signature on the side. Nuamah then handed the signed Air Force 1s to Kudus, who then placed it on the top of the standing air condition.

Adnan shared the video on his Instagram and TikTok accounts, and in the caption, he thanked the Black Stars players for their humility in signing his Air Force 1s. The sneaker store owner further disclosed that the sneakers would not be on sale, he wrote:

Thank you @kudus_mohammed and @nana_nuamah10 for blessing our 1of 1 not for sale AF1 . May the Culture bless you all ❤️❤️

Reactions to the video of Kudus and Nuamah signing Air Force 1 sneakers

Many social media users in the comment section were excited for Adnan Czar. Others advised him not to sell them and that he could auction them for a high price.

Below are the opinions of fans in the comments:

Carl said:

Charlie u fit auction this for ten thousand of dollars

Kerriz said:

That’s gonna be expensive to buy.

Nel-Banda said:

Location of the shop

Obed Mensah said:

Kudus , your multimillion signature is needed in Saudi

stonereign99 said:

Shop location?

Wasky_1 said:

but @Nuamah be fresh oo

Borden Lena said:

I want to buy that sneaker

