A Ghanaian seer, Karma President, is not pleased with the decision of Davido, to hold his traditional marriage in Lagos

According to Karma President, the wedding should have happened in Chioma's hometown, not Davido's family house

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say about the man's opinion

Ghanaian seer Karma President has expressed his displeasure over the location of Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Like Counselor Lutterodt, who predicted that the couple's marriage would collapse because certain things were not done right, the Karma President believes cultural protocols were not properly followed.

In a video, he strongly indicated that the wedding should have been done in Chioma's family house, not Lagos.

Ghanaian seer kicks against the location of Davido's traditional wedding Photo source: @karmapresident

Karma President speaks on Davido and Chioma's wedding

In a post on his TikTok page @karmapresident, he made it clear that it is not cultural for a woman to be married traditionally in her husband's family house.

He, however, sent his blessings to the doting couple and prayed that they enjoy a blissful union.

In his words:

"Greetings from the gods of the land and from the world seer to all Karma Royals and to all the African countries. Congratulations from the world seer to Chioma, the most patient and adorable woman to Davido. Wishing them a conjugal bliss in the marriage.

"There's a red flag and a wrong way as to why Davido didn't build Chioma's family a castle for their marriage ceremony to be held in rather than holding the ceremony in Davido's family house. It's never cultural to hold a marriage ceremony in our husband's house instead of the ladies family house. In addition to this, may the gods of the land bless their marriage."

Reactions trail criticism of Davido's wedding location

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to defend Davido, citing tangible reasons why it happened so.

@blessingehighawag said:

"Keep quiet, Chioma village is not safe, too much kidnapping."

@priprinwa wrote:

"There is a lot of kidnapping happening in Orlu Chiomas home town and IMO state, so it's not safe to host such a ceremony there."

@EZENWANYIOTII said:

"May God bless you. May God give you the strength to always say the truth. What Davido do is very wrong?"

Watch the video below:

Chioma's bridesmaids swept dollars with broom at her wedding

A new video from the wedding of Davido and Chioma has emerged, showing how lavish the ceremony was.

The video making the rounds on social media showed some bridesmaids using big brooms to sweep the dollars sprayed at the party.

The viral clip got people talking on social media, and netizens were stunned at how much was sprayed at the party.

