Celebrated Ghanaian journalist Serwaa Amihere had many people admiring her beauty when she arrived at the Grand Arena in a sparkling corset gown

She hosted the Ghana Football Awards with Ghanaian sports journalist Nathaniel Attoh, who welcomed her as she arrived in her white Range Rover LWB

Many people dropped heartwarming compliments for her in the comments

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned many heads online when videos of her slaying in a gorgeous outfit at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFA) surfaced online.

The event, which was held in the evening on June 29, 2024, honoured many sports personalities and teams.

Serwaa Amihere dazzling at the Ghana Football Awards. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere sparkled at the Ghana Football Awards

Serwaa Amihere arrived at the venue in style in her recently acquired white Range Rover LWB. She was welcomed by a beautiful female usher and seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh, with whom she hosted the event.

The brand ambassador for Flora tissues and Top Choco rocked a red corset gown that accentuated her fine curves and gave her a tiny waist.

The bottom of the gown was made of bright red fabric styled with hand-made beads. The top part had a bright red corset, and the sleeves were covered with see-through fabric styled with beads that were used to create a lovely pattern.

With a radiant smile, Serwaa, seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah's closest friend, Anamoah's closest friend walked to the red carpet, where she posed elegantly for pictures and videos.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere looking ethereal in her sparkling corset gown.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere arriving at the Grand Arena.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's eye-catching look

Many people in the comment sections of the videos could not resist the urge to shower Serwaa with heartwarming compliments about how beautiful she looked as host of the night.

Below are the sweet reactions to Miss Amihere's look:

khenstone said:

Serwaa is that lady

great_konadu said:

Very beautiful and elegant lady by all standards ❤️ she deserves 5,000ghc a day

gardenlady_eve said:

❤️❤️ Beauty with brain

sweet_boi_101 said:

pressur nkoaaa...eii

chioma04 said:

This lady is pretty regardless

ghanaian.duchess said:

Beautiful Serwaa

barbaraafrane990 said:

Beautiful serwaa ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

nyar.kodesmond said:

Regardless of the scandal, she's nice

daniel_the_mc said:

Beautiful media couple

gottaluvdidi said:

So beautiful

paul.yaro28 said:

Is that your waist @serwaaamihere wow

