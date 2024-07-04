Mohammed Kudus, in an exclusive chat in a conversation with Adam Leventhal for The Athletic, opened up about the upcoming season and his first season in the Premier League

The West Ham United player acknowledged that the pressure was going to be more after his successful first season, as folks would be expecting more from him

The confident midfielder stated that he had more to offer, noting that the first season was just the beginning

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus spoke with renowned journalist and broadcaster Adam Leventhal for The Athletic, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League season. Reflecting on his impressive debut season, Kudus acknowledged the mounting pressure and heightened expectations from fans and football lovers.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

The young midfielder emphasized that his debut season was just a glimpse of his full potential. He stated that the real challenge lies not in setting high standards but in consistently maintaining them.

Kudus emphasized that he was determined to show that he had much more to offer, indicating that his best performances were still ahead of him. He said:

Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it. It’s going to be even tougher now everybody knows me. But I’m still far from my top abilities. The first season was just the beginning.

The midfielder made a name for himself in the Premier League after moving from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United. The Ghanaian international bagged eight goals and made six assists in the league alone. Kudus recently picked up two awards at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards. He picked up the Footballer of the Year and Goal of the Year awards.

Kudus receives advice on Saudi deal

In another story, Baffour Gyan, a former striker of the Back Stars, has shared his view on the offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana and West Ham United player has received a $300K offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

However, Baffour Gyan has asked Mohammed Kudus to consult his family before deciding on the offer. The offer has become a topic of discussion among many Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh