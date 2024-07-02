Ras Nene, in a video, met young skit maker Ben South and was excited to see the talented creative, revealing how much he loved his work

The veteran actor and skit maker narrated the plot of one of Ben South's skits to him and mentioned that it was his favourite video from him

Ben South was visibly excited to get a cosign from his senior colleague and expressed gratitude to Ras Nene for being accommodating and supportive

Veteran Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, in a video, met with young skit maker Ben South and put a smile on his face as he revealed himself as a fan of his work.

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene and Ben South Photo Source: pomaah296

Source: TikTok

During their meeting, Ras Nene expressed excitement upon meeting Ben South, acknowledging the young skit maker's creativity. He happily narrated the storyline of one of Ben South's skits, highlighting it as his personal favourite among the skit maker's works and asked him to keep up the good work.

Ben South, visibly elated by Ras Nene's endorsement, gratefully acknowledged the veteran actor's support and encouragement. The young skit maker expressed his appreciation for Ras Nene's warm reception and shared how much it meant to receive praise from someone as big as Dr Likee in the industry.

The video of their encounter went viral on social media, with fans expressing their amazement. Many praised Ras Nene for his down-to-earth nature and enthusiasm for supporting young talents.

Ras Nene impresses netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dan said:

Dr. Likee’s is so real he gives everyone their flowers

Michael Mensah-Sarkodie said:

You see how humble he is?? Kumasi guys are very humble when they meet elder people in every game

Reagano wrote:

Aswear Aka bi humble ooo e

Ras Nene advice Vanessa Nicole

In another story, famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene featured the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole, in an upcoming skit.

In the skit, Ras Nene flaunted his new love affair in front of Vanessa and advised her to find a man who would love and take good care of her.

The video sparked massive debate, while others laughed at the behind-the-scenes footage.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh