Sarkodie, in a video, was spotted enjoying a speed boat with his wife Tracy, with a group of fans chanting his name after sighting him

In the video, the rapper's wife had a life jacket on, but he did not, which generated concern from fans

Reacting to the video, fans were excited to see the rapper having fans but advised him to be safety-conscious next time

Ghanaian rap superstar Sarkodie was spotted enjoying a speed boat ride with his wife, Tracy. In a video that quickly went viral, the couple was seen cruising on the water, much to the delight of some fans who spotted them while on a canoe close by, chanting Sarkodie's name upon seeing him.

A Sarkodie fan page shared the video on TikTok, capturing a joyful moment. The video showed Tracy wearing a life jacket while Sarkodie himself did not have one on. Fans expressed concern about the rapper's safety, and some joked that he might have sacrificed his jacket for his wife.

Despite the safety concerns, Ghanaians were thrilled to witness Sarkodie in such a relaxed and happy state. They advised the rapper to do better next time.

Sarkodie to perform at Olympics

In another story, Sarkodie is set to perform at the opening ceremony of this year's Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The rapper's DJ, DJ Mensah, broke the news during a recent interview with Asaase Radio.

The performance will kickstart the rapper's European tour, which will see him perform in other major cities.

