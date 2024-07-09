NDC presidential aspirant John Dramani Mahama shared heartwarming words with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere after his meeting with the press on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

After exchanging pleasantries, Mahama was walking away when he told Miss Amihere that all things shall pass

Many people in the comment section deciphered the message and hinted that it was about the scandal involving businessman, Henry Fitz

John Dramani Mahama and Serwaa Amihere at the Media Encounter at Kempinski. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

John Dramani Mahama motivates Serwaa Amihere

Mahama met with the media on Sunday, July 7, 2024, to answer their questions about his take on various issues of the country's economy and development. After the session, the former president exchanged pleasantries with journalists and other media house representatives.

However, one video from the exchange that went viral and caused a stir was the one with GHOne TV pesenter, Serwaa Amihere. He shook hands with her and whispered in her ear, and when he was walking away he said to her that all things shall pass.

The statement comes at a time when GHOne TV issued a statement upon Serwaa Amihere's return to TV about not finding any form of misconduct on her part regarding the bedroom video with Henry Fitz, after completing investigations.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere exchanging pleasantries with John Dramani Mahama:

Reactions to the video

The video excited many of Serwaa Amihere's fans who were glad for her return to media duties after she went on a break amid her public scandal with Henry Fitz.

Others also deciphered Mahama's kind words to Miss Amihere. Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the heartwarming video:

ameyaw112 said:

You people are crushing on serwaa paa @ghkwaku @obinkran

benedicta.dogbey.509 said:

Awww his words to serwaa . All things shall pass ampa

dagreatest01 said:

Did I hear all things shall pass meaning the president too watch her leak video that ooo

maapena said:

I am voting this year because I really like JDM ❤️….datsorr

kumpong_gh said:

Awwww all things shall pass that’s awesome Mr President great encouragement

tiakuah896 said:

You are indeed a father for all. Aww am happy to see you smiling. All things shall pass❤️❤️❤️

nnay551551 said:

Ou Queen is baccccck ❤️❤️❤️❤️ those who don't like it can go to the sea

darkoahpriscilla said:

Y was she the only person der eiiii every blogger is talking abt her

