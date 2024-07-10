Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to a one-year and a-day jail term in the USA for her role in a $2M romance scam

Before the socialite's sentencing, she alleged in a letter to the court that her baby daddy was the one who got her into the world of crime

Hajia4Reall's baby daddy, Luvman Allison, has issued a statement to deny the allegations and explain what led to the collapse of their relationship

Luvman Allison, the baby daddy of Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, has broken his silence over the accusations levelled against him by his baby mama.

Hajia4reall Photo source: @hajia.4realll

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall's baby daddy denies her allegations

In a statement published by Gossip24 TV, Luvman Allison denied introducing Hajia4Reall to romance fraud.

He explained that he had never been involved with romance fraud or wire fraud schemes and that, although troubled by the accusations, he was not surprised the socialite decided to involve his name in her criminal case.

He wrote,

"The recent allegations made by the mother of my daughter are not surprising given their source, but they are deeply troubling to me."

Luvman added that there are inconsistencies in Hajia4Reall's story, which exonerates him from being involved in her romance scam case.

He also revealed the nature of his relationship with Hajia4Reall, citing how an affair involving the socialite and a musician, who he considered a friend, caused their break up in 2017.

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US in June after pleading guilty to her involvement in a romance scam.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hajia4Reall's Baby Daddy's statement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Luvman Addison's statement.

@Baagioo-vm3di commented:

"Respect to the man he spoke after the sentence"

@obengfamily2213 commented:

"How can Hajia mention his name if he had no knowledge?......hopefully, the truth comes out."

Hajia4Reall snitches on baby daddy and names him as the one who introduced her to romance fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall explained the circumstances leading to her involvement in a romance scam, naming the father of her eight-year-old daughter, Naila, as the one who introduced her.

According to the Fine Girl hitmaker, she met and started dating Luvman Allison in 2015 in the US. She later discovered that Allison was engaged in fraudulent activities.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh