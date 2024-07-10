Strika, the young actor from the Beast of No Nation movie, was captured with ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu in a recent video

The former child actor was part of a group sighted with Asamoah Gyan on the streets of Kumasi before the launch of the All-Regional games

Strika has expressed his excitement following the recent meetings with the ex-footballer and the Asantehene

Strika, the once-prominent young actor from the acclaimed movie Beast Of No Nation, has spoken about his recent encounters with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and the Asantehene Otumfuo Sei Tutu II.

Strika rejoices after meetings with Asamoah Gyan and Otumfuo

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Strika expressed his excitement after meeting the two Ghanaian public figures.

The former child actor stated that meeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in person at his Manhyia Palace was a memorable experience.

He disclosed that he had only seen Otumfuo on billboards in town until the day he and others visited the Asantehene with Asamoah Gyan and witnessed the two men exchanging pleasantries at his palace on July 4, 2024.

He said,

"Our visit to Manhyia Palace made me happy. I had never seen Otumfuo before that day. I had only seen him on billboards before that day. I got to see Otumfuo with my own eyes."

Strika also hailed Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffuor Gyan, for the reception they gave him during their encounter. He said the two ex-footballers treated him well and made him feel special.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Strika's remarks in the video.

Tu Pac commented:

"Striker make fine paa ooo"

Charles Bannor911 commented:

" So Emotional"

Nana Kwame Wealthy commented:

"Golden "

Volt commented:

"I want to see Otumfuo and The chief Imam one day"

Asamoah Gyan rejoices after meeting Otumfuo in heartwarming Instagram post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan celebrated a memorable meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his visit to Kumasi.

The football icon shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and excitement with a touching caption. The post warmed the hearts of his followers.

