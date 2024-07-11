Dr UN and media personality Felicia Osei have gone viral after a video of them surfaced on social media

The video captured Dr UN awarding the famous TikToker with a water bottle award for being the most beautiful person in the Ghanaian media

The video has got many Ghanaians on social media laughing hard in the comment section

A hilarious moment between renowned Ghanaian prankster Dr UN and media personality Felicia Osei has many people laughing hard.

Dr UN and Felicia Osei Photo source: @drunghana @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Dr UN honours Felicia Osei with water bottle award

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr UN expressed his desire to honour Felicia Osei while conversing at the Media General premises. The socialite explained to Felicia Osei that she deserved to be honoured for her contributions to the Ghanaian media industry.

The media personality nodded in agreement to Dr UN's claims and decided to grab a water bottle for Dr UN to present as an award to her.

Upon holding the water bottle, Dr UN asserted that Felicia's water bottle award looked more prestigious than the one he gave to rapper Sarkodie a few years ago, which he claims to have purchased from Turkey.

Presenting the water bottle award to Felicia Osei, Dr UN said he was honouring the Onua FM presenter as the most beautiful woman in the Ghanaian media.

Below is the video of Dr UN presenting the award to Felicia Osei:

Netizens react to the video of Dr UN and Felicia Osei

The video of Dr UN and Felicia Osei on Instagram got many people laughing hard as they commented. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

tracey_boakye commented:

"Felicia be careful "

theodaaredesilverjnr commented:

"Now the award ebi door-to-door delivery "

_keenozbags commented:

"Please tell him this time round we don’t want bottle "

makarnicollectionuk commented:

". He says yours is original… this man actually bought low grade stuff to honor our celebrities..… I love Ghana "

ay_poyoo commented:

"He doesn't even know the type of award he is presenting sef "

Dr UN denies allegations of awarding fake GWR certificate to Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN denied allegations from some Ghanaians that he gave Chef Smith the fake GWR certificate in an interview with Angel TV.

The self-proclaimed UN official stated that he has no involvement in Chef Smith's GWR saga and that he and his management team have not awarded anyone for the past two years.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh