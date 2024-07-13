Embattled comedian Funny Face was excited when prophet Ajagurajah participated in his ongoing viral Ekow challenge

In the challenge, instead of directing someone, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement used a Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Many people declared him the winner of the challenge, while others were overjoyed that many people were jumping onto the trend

Comedian Funny Face was overjoyed when the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Ajagurajah, participated in his viral Ekow challenge, where one person directs another person to move this way or that way.

Ajagurajah and Funny Face in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @ajagurajah_official and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Ajagirajah does Funny Face's challenge

Ajagurajah joined Funny Face's Ekow Go-Disway and Go-Datway trend. However, instead of directing someone behind a camera, he decided to direct someone behind a luxury car.

The prophet used a silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class for the challenge, which had awed many people since he went the luxury route.

Funny Face reacted to Ajagurajah's video

Funny Face reposted the video from Ajagurajah's Facebook page onto his Instagram page and thanked him for participating in the challenge.

In the caption, Funny Face, who has battled with his mental health in recent times, noted that he was glad that many people were joining the challenge. He wrote:

“ GYE NYAME “ Chairman join the Trend oo Agye Ta ! But stillllllll @ajagurajah_official GO - Dis wayyyyyyyyy and Come - Dat wayyyy !!! #FUNNYFACECHALLENGE #GO-DISWAY #GO-DATWAY #DISWAY #DATWAY #MYBROTHERCUTittttttttt

Below is a video on Facebook of Ajagurajah participating in Funny Face's Ekow challenge.

Below is the Instagram post of Funny Face's reaction to Ajagurajah doing his viral Ekow challenge.

Reactions to the video

In the comment section, Funny Face encouraged his fanbase, Funny Fans, to promote the Go-Disway and Go-Datway trend on social media.

Former Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan was elated that many people were joining the challenge and hinted at the embattled comedian's rebirth.

Many others declared the prophet the winner of the challenge since he took it a notch higher by using a luxury car.

Below are some of the exciting reactions from people to Ajagurajah's video:

asamoah_gyan3 said:

Awwww Glory be to God. ❤️❤️. Ghana should get ready for the @therealfunnyface reborn

therealfunnyface said:

#FUNNYFANs pls share the videos .. let’s get more people to participate in the biggest Trend to evoke from KASOA … Wei ! Agye Ta !! I appreciate the support tho ! ❤️

biggs4eva_ said:

Ekow is the most popular name in Ghana now all thank you the Greatest Funnyface

kobby_mccoy said:

And now as a member of Ekow's management team we will start taking royalties

_akornoba_b said:

Funny you see what you’ve done to Ekow. My son is Ekow and you’re worrying us paaa

kofi_andy said:

The challenge is ongoing . Am waiting for the person who can instruct mountains to go this way

maamekwa said:

on this note we crown him the winner

fluzo_pamic said:

Nothing in this world can bring @therealfunnyface down. ❤️❤️❤️

harrietadomah said:

The most funniest video he won @evans_brown_8 can I borrow your private jet to do Ekow #passhere

"Ghana should get ready for Funny Face, reborn": Asamoah Gyan alerted fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face seems to have re-discovered his mojo after a long battle with mental health issues.

His new trend, which became an instant fan favourite, has earned him significant traction online. Asamoah Gyan has shared his thoughts on Funny Face's journey, signalling fans about his rebirth

Source: YEN.com.gh