Vanessa Nicole Dances To King Paluta's Makoma, Shakes Her Backside In Video
- Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, turned many heads online with a dance video on her official TikTok page
- The video was recorded in a bedroom, and in it, she danced hard to musician King Paluta's Makoma while showing off her fine curves
- Many people in the comment section were excited about the dance video and complimented the actress on her beauty
Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, danced to musician King Paluta's Makoma in a lovely video.
Vanessa Nicole danced to King Paluta's Makoma
The seasoned actress was beautiful as she slayed into black palazzo trousers with thigh-high cuts on each side. She paired it with a branded red short-sleeved T-shirt.
Alone in a bedroom, she sang King Paluta's song word for word while dancing hard and shaking her backside vigorously.
In the video's caption, the mother of three hinted that she was on a movie set and wanted to have a little fun.
"Work and happiness," she wrote in the caption of the video on her TikTok page.
Below is a video of Vanessa Nicole dancing to King Paluta's Makoma.
Reactions as Vanessa Nicole dances to King Paluta's Makoma
Many people in the comment section talked about how excited they were to see her dance video. Others also complimented her curves.
Below are the reactions of people to the dance video of Vanessa Nicole to King Paluta's Makoma:
obaapa said:
"love everything about you. keep being focused"
nana said:
"wow i really admire everything about you"
NANAQUOPHI said:
"Is it Funny Face, love?"
Yaaboatemaa85 said:
"I have some of this trousers"
GHANABA KOFI KWAKYE said:
"I always feel happy seeing you. Much love ❤️"
diamondnana said:
"my superstar keep shining always"
Funny Face's baby mama dances in Kumasi
YEN.com.gh also reported that Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, warmed the hearts of many when she took to the streets with other Kumawood stars to promote the movie premiere of Red Kingdom.
The mother of three displayed fire dance moves while showing off her natural beauty and well-defined curves. Many people admired that Vanessa looked happy despite the brouhaha between herself and the comedian.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.