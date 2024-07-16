Lil Win, in a trending video, has lauded the efforts of the Buzstop Boys after personally meeting them in Kumasi

The actor encouraged the group to continue their sanitation initiatives and promised to join and support them in their future cleanup activities

The video has attracted the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, who have shared their opinions

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win met with the sanitation volunteer group Buzstop during their recent visit to Kumasi to embark on their clean environmental initiative.

Lil Win met with Eng Kwadwo Safo, leader of the Buzstop Boys, in Kumasi recently and pledged support for the group. Photo source: @officiallilwin @buzstopboys

Lil Win commends Buzstop Boys

In a video shared by the Buzstop Boys on social media, the group met with Lil Win after being introduced by the CEO of Salt FM, Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

The actor acknowledged the group's efforts and commended them for their massive contribution to maintaining sanitation in various areas of the country.

He said to the group:

"I appreciate your love for Ghana. I watch videos of you cleaning our environments. Only people who love the country will embark on such initiatives."

Lil Win also encouraged the Buzstop Boys to continue their initiatives and called on the Government of Ghana to support and reward them for their activities. According to the actor, government support will encourage other citizens to take environmental sanitation seriously.

The actor also promised to support and join the group during one of their upcoming cleanup campaigns when he makes a full recovery from the injuries he sustained from his recent accident.

Below is the video of Lil Win commending the Buzstop Boys for their activities:

The leader of the Buzstop Boys, Eng Kwadwo Safo, also thanked Lil Win and Ohene Kwame Frimpong for recognising and appreciating their contribution to making Ghana clean.

Reactions to Lil Win meeting the Buzstop Boys

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding the video of Lil Win's meeting with the Buzstop Boys.

@mrmuchmore commented:

"Great moves heroes...pls i suggest that you recruit a fresh team in Kumasi that that will take over there.More grace"

@el.elyon_ commented:

"Cleanliness everywhere, God bless our homeland Ghana and make buzstopboys wax strong"

@braavino commented:

"Definition of HARDWORK pays"

@opokuabigail008 commented:

"God bless you all ❤️❤️"

@berima_chieff commented:

"I am very happy to see this … we love you guys and we will never forget what you are doing for the nation."

@ama_ghana24 commented:

"Oh, God bless Kumasi people let’s support the buzstopboys"

Ghanaian Spots Buzstop Boys By Roadside, Gives Them $100

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buzstop Boys received an unexpected donation from a kind stranger while working on the streets.

The generous act occurred when Nii Crabbe, a passerby, noticed the clean-up group's hard work and rewarded their efforts with $100.

