Lil Win Speaks After Receiving Instant Miracle, Expresses His Disappointment With Ghanaians (Video)
Celebrities

Lil Win Speaks After Receiving Instant Miracle, Expresses His Disappointment With Ghanaians (Video)

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Lil Win has broken his silence after receiving instant spiritual healing from his Pastor, Adom-Kyei Duah after his accident
  • The comic actor says he is disappointed with Ghanaians over how they treated him after his accident
  • Lil Win's comments have gathered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has addressed the criticisms he received following his accident in May 2024.

The actor recently made a surprise appearance at his church, Believers Worship Centre, where he was instantly healed from the injuries he sustained from the accident.

Lil Win disappointed with Ghanaians

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win expressed his disappointment with Ghanaians over the criticisms he received after his accident.

According to the actor, it was disheartening to hear Ghanaians accuse him of intentionally causing the tragic accident that took the life of the 3-year-old boy.

He said,

"We see a lot of accidents on TV. Some accidents cause major deaths and destruction of property. In Ghana, we never speak ill of accident victims. In my case, people made it look like I intentionally decided to cause harm to the boy and his father. I was shocked. I am living in my own movie, A Country Called Ghana."

Lil Win added that Ghanaians should have sympathised with him and the other victims of the accident instead of blaming him for the accident.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lil Win's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Lil Win's expression of disappointment with Ghanaians over the treatment he received following his accident.

@pythonwith_DT commented:

"I felt pity for him, but not anymore. He should have kept quiet and apologised for his mistake."

@chrisAnnan3 commented:

"Nonsense, your actions to overspeed have caused an innocent soul, and you’re here saying Ghanaians hate you. As I said earlier, if it were here in the UK, you would be in jail."

@Liam_Sarpong commented:

"I hope the family’s lawyer keeps his videos and presents them against him in court."

@Blackaxedevil commented:

"Boss yuh were overspeeding on the middle lane. Take responsibility for your actions."

Lil Win's pastor claims the actor almost died at his movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's Pastor, Adom-Kyei Duah, revealed that Lil Win almost died at the movie premiere.

He stated the actor was in terrible shape as he vomited blood throughout that night in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh

