One-year-old Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah became the youngest male painter in Guinness World Records in May 2024

The young Ghanaian artist officially received a certificate from Guinness World Records recently

Ace-Liam's mother has disclosed that her son has received offers from international galleries for art collaborations

Chantelle Eghan, the mother of the one-year-old Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has opened up about her son's exploits since achieving his Guinness World Record.

Ace-Liam's mum discusses international gallery offers

In a recent interview with TV3, Chantelle Eghan stated that many people have purchased the young artist's paintings on a website for him. She also revealed that international galleries have approached her and her son, intending to work together.

"Because he has broken the record as an artist, I am doing my best to shape that aspect for him. He has a website, so anytime he creates a painting, we post it online for engagements. People also buy his works through the website. International galleries are also reaching out to work with him."

Chantelle Eghan also emphasised that she would not stand in Ace-Liam's way and would still support him if he chooses another career as an adult.

"If he grows up and wants to choose a different career path, I will support him. But he will always know that he has already achieved something big."

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah inked his name in the history books as he became the youngest artist to hold a Guinness World Record (GWR). He set an enviable record at one year and 152 days old, breaking American Dante Lamb's record in 2003 of three years old.

The Ghanaian achieved this feat after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, applied on his behalf and guided him.

Below is the video of Ace-Liam's mother speaking about her son's exploits after becoming a GWR holder:

GWR holder Ace-Liam turns two

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

To celebrate his second birthday, his mother, Chantelle Eghan, with the support of Top Choco, organised a lovely party.

