A young Ghanaian man based in the Eastern Region, Fredrick Boakye, has entered day five of his dance-a-thon attempt

The young man hopes to draw the curtain on his world record attempt on Thursday, July 18, 2024, after commencing last week

Fredrick aims to dance for seven days, culminating in 168 hours, to break the current record of 127 hours, achieved in five days.

Fredrick Boakye, the young Ghanaian man who is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest dance by an individual, has entered day five of his quest.

Fredrick Boakye commenced his dance-a-thon attempt last week on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Kwahu-Obomeng Social Center in the Eastern Region.

Fredrick Boakye is aiming break the world record for the longest dance by an individual, having entered his fifth day.

The young man from Obomeng, who is a professional dancer, is aiming to dance for seven days, ending on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The current dance-a-thon record stands at 127 hours and is held by a 16-year-old Indian, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who danced for five consecutive days in 2023.

However, Fredrick Boakye aims to dance for 168 hours to surpass and dethrone Srushti Sudhir Jagtap as the new GWR world record holder for the longest dance by an individual.

As of the time of drafting this report, the Ghanaian mad had danced for over 100 hours, culminating in nearly five days with two more days to go to end his GWR attempt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @eddie_wrt, the young man was captured dancing to different genres of Ghanaian music, ranging from gospel, highlife, hiplife, Afrobeats, and others.

From the videos, Fredrick, who had been dancing for five consecutive days, looked frail while he persevered in his efforts to set the world record.

Social media reacts to dance-a-thon attempt

Some X users who came across the video of Fredrick Boakye's dance-a-thon attempt reacted, with some encouraging him and others ridiculing his endeavour.

@Vhardy69 said:

"He go fit do am."

@Mogyimii also said:

"Oh masa, chef smith ein kiddie this."

@IAmKingBello reacted:

"Hope they have been approved to have this done. We can go through another one."

@Bra_Baffour also reacted:

"Guiness World Records “your hand is too stiff” we can’t give u this award."

Fredrick Boakye shows Adowa dance moves

