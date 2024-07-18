Singer Kuami Eugene has arrived in China to prepare for his upcoming show in Guangzhou on July 20

This will be the first time the musician who recently cleared his itinerary due to an accident will perform in China

Chinese fans didn't fail to make the Ghanaian star out as they mobbed him for selfies

Ghanaian musician and producer Kuami Eugene has announced his arrival in China ahead of a musical gig in Guangzhou.

The concert, which comes right after his latest appearance in Palladium, New York, will be held on July 20 in Guangzhou.

Kuami Eugene receives super treatment in China

The Ghanaian singer signed to EMPIRE record label through a business partnership with Lynx Entertainment and arrived in the country with a convoy waiting to usher him in.

Kuami Eugene recently survived a life-threatening car accident that forced him to cancel his run in Italy. Fans couldn't hide their excitement for Kuami Eugene, seeing his resurgence with his recent travel around the globe.

The singer holds China in high esteem. During an interview in 2022, he expressed his ambition to penetrate the country with his music

Fans react to Kuami Eugene's upcoming concert in China

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Kuami Eugene seeing his arrival in Guangzhou.

la_sante_queen1 said:

We didn't come here to play

thecrookedtraveler wrote:

Asia vibezzzz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Do Vietnam soon because my vietnam guys like “Monica”

humble_mozeto_ noted:

Is covid still active there ? Asking for a friend

afry_jey_musiclife remarked:

roselynfelli added:

Ei wadru china???? International bogga ❤❤

