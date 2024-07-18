Kuami Eugene Lands In China To Perform For the First Time, Fans Rush Him For Selfies (Video)
- Singer Kuami Eugene has arrived in China to prepare for his upcoming show in Guangzhou on July 20
- This will be the first time the musician who recently cleared his itinerary due to an accident will perform in China
- Chinese fans didn't fail to make the Ghanaian star out as they mobbed him for selfies
Ghanaian musician and producer Kuami Eugene has announced his arrival in China ahead of a musical gig in Guangzhou.
The concert, which comes right after his latest appearance in Palladium, New York, will be held on July 20 in Guangzhou.
Kuami Eugene receives super treatment in China
The Ghanaian singer signed to EMPIRE record label through a business partnership with Lynx Entertainment and arrived in the country with a convoy waiting to usher him in.
Kuami Eugene recently survived a life-threatening car accident that forced him to cancel his run in Italy. Fans couldn't hide their excitement for Kuami Eugene, seeing his resurgence with his recent travel around the globe.
The singer holds China in high esteem. During an interview in 2022, he expressed his ambition to penetrate the country with his music
Fans react to Kuami Eugene's upcoming concert in China
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Kuami Eugene seeing his arrival in Guangzhou.
la_sante_queen1 said:
We didn't come here to play
thecrookedtraveler wrote:
Asia vibezzzz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Do Vietnam soon because my vietnam guys like “Monica”
humble_mozeto_ noted:
Is covid still active there ? Asking for a friend
afry_jey_musiclife remarked:
Edited by July the best
roselynfelli added:
Ei wadru china???? International bogga ❤❤
King Promise ends his Asian tour
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had completed his ambitious first run in Asia as an Afrobeats artiste.
The run began with two sold-out shows in Singapore on April 26 and Bali a day after making King Promise the Afrobeats star to earn the milestone in the region.
The Ghanaian singer wrapped up the tour after an explosive showdown in Jakarta, which has got many netizens talking about King Promise's international appeal.
