Media General presenter Aba Dope and Cookie Tee melted the hearts of many of their followers when they met for the first time

One thing about the video that excited many Ghanaians was Cookie Tee's priceless reaction and how she recounted finding out about Aba Dope's viral videos and her love for her

Many people in the comment section talked about their dream of meeting Cookie Tee one day, and others talked about their love for her

Ghanaian media personalities Cookie Tee and Aba Dope met for the first time and their encounter has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Cookie Tee meets Aba Dope for the first time. Image Credit: @aba_dope and @cookietee

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee and Aba Dope meet for the first time

In the video, Cookie Tee expressed how overjoyed she was meeting Aba Dope for the time and noted that despite working in the same media house, Media General, she had never bumped into her.

Shouting Aba Dope's slogan, Me Yonko, Cookie Tee shared the background story of how she got to know about her. Cookie Tee said that a colleague told her about the Food Gist CEO and her viral videos. She said that she then went to her Instagram page to watch more, and they intrigued her.

They hugged and laughed. Before they parted ways, Aba Dope told Cookie Tee that she was unwell and had to host the Onua Concert Party.

Below is the video of Cookie Tee meeting Aba Dope for the first time.

Reactions to the video

Cookie Tee's TikTok video comment section was filled with fans expressing their desire to meet her one day and also enjoy the warm embrace she shared with Aba Dope.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of fans to the video:

sherie said:

"Cookie Tee is friendly and lovely person, she's humble and respectful, she loves everyone. Great Woman I love youuuuuu "

Im❤️Miss❤️Akoto said:

"If you don't like Cookie in person, you won't understand how friendly and lovely she is!! My all-time favorite ❤️❤️❤️"

Ama Sam said:

"My queen. can't wait to meet you one on one some day dearie "

Safowa said:

"You are my favourite person Cookie, I just love you so much, from Instagram to TikTok, I love you so much, I love your personality, very friendly to deal with, I wish to meet you one day "

NharNhar Akuah ❤️ said:

"She can speak the Fante very well ❤️"

