Sarkodie's Foundation held the Brighter Day celebration event at Redemption Valley Primary School Park in Tema

The rapper's family and team were present to support the students at the event

A video of Sarkodie's son, Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, dancing with his mother has gathered many reactions on social media.

Sarkodie's young son, Michael Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, went viral after an adorable video of him dancing at an event surfaced on social media.

Sarkodie's son MJ showcased his dance moves at an event in Tema. Photo source: @sarkodie

Sarkodie's son showcases his dance moves

In a short TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, known as MJ for short, was seen at an event in Tema with his mother, Tracy Sarkcess.

Sarkodie's son was captured showcasing his dance moves with his Tracy Sarkcess in front of a small crowd at the Sarkodie Foundation's Brighter Day Celebration event. The outdoor event was held at the school park of Redemption Valley Primary in Community 9, Tema.

Wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers, MJ danced energetically before hugging his mother. At the same time, Sarkodie's 2020 smash hit, Happy Day, which features Kuami Eugene, was being played at the event.

Below is the video of MJ dancing at the Brighter Day Celebration event:

Reactions to the video of MJ dancing

The video has triggered many reactions. Many people applauded MJ for his efforts, while others were amused. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@MYSTUDIO commented:

"This boy. Hmm only God knows. The pressure he dey carry come. Unstoppable"

Lovely Acangel commented:

"I just love this boy la"

Esinam Nelson commented:

"Children are so adorable"

@life_goal11 commented:

"MJ deir he go be guy pass ein pops sef. Solid family"

@Sarkodiebalaw commented:

"Adorable"

Sarkodie Interviews His Son MJ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie shared a video of him questioning his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, about himself.

The rapper's first question to his son was who he was, and he mentioned his name. He then asked her who his sister was, and even though it took him a while to respond, he mentioned her nickname, Titi.

