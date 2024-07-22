Ghanaian comedian Funny Face showed that he still has the Porsche Cayenne gifted to him by former professional footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor in February 2020

He flaunted the car in a skit where he called out Ekow for allowing Former professional footballer Asamoah Gyan to discipline him

The Funny Video got many people laughing, while others applauded him for keeping the car in good condition

Embattled comedian Funny Face flaunted one of the luxury cars that retired Togolese professional footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor gifted him.

Funny Face flaunted a luxury car

In the video, Funny Face was spotted standing at the roadside with Ekow as they filmed a skit.

The car was parked behind Funny Face as he scolded Ekow for allowing Asamoah Gyan to discipline him to the extent of seizing his smartphone.

After doing the Ekow disway and go-datway challenge, the father of three said that as Ekow's punishment, he would have to wash the Porsche Cayenne.

The car was gifted to Funny Face in February 2020 after Adebayor disclosed that he found joy in watching his skits and movies. He then told the comedian to walk into his garage and pick any car of his choice.

Below is a video of Funny Face blasting Ekow and showing off his luxury car.

Reactions to the video

The video put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians as it encouraged Funny Face to return to their screens and be featured in movies and TV shows.

The reactions to the video Funny Face shared on his Instagram page are below:

miikaaiilu said:

"Funny, I believe the time is right to get back on the screen again. Perhaps, you could do stand up comedy on YouTube. Don't worry, just start and the rest will follow.I'll be the first to watch. Thanks"

ghlivetrends said:

"Herrrr Ekow today you go talk true Allah wanlaahi. Bossu @therealfunnyface no give am gaba kraaa "

mrroyal_dj said:

"The day Ekow will show his face Asem Aba. By now some people are waiting to see them in town and take a pic of Ekow but Ekow will wear mask . #AgyeTa"

kwesi_boatengtx said:

"Petition to President Akuffo Addo, please Ekow needs presidential pardon na Berma abr3 "

anoitedcacio said:

" Ekow must become a lickadamous boy today. Agye Ta!

misshamilton43 said:

"You really know how to dress friendMuch love from America!Loving the videos!Go higher❤️❤️❤️""

milvilmum said:

"Ekow dey suffer for your hand too much"

Below is the video from 2020, when Adebayor gifted Funny Face one of his cars.

Funny Face vibes with police officers, funny video melts hearts

YEN.com.gh reported that Comedian Funny Face warmed the hearts of many of his followers when he dropped an exciting video on his Instagram page.

The police officers cheered him as he made a strange walk and did the Ekow go-disway and go-datway challenge in a video.

Many encouraged Funny Face to make more of these kinds of videos and wished him well after recent personal troubles.

