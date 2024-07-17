Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere warmed the hearts of fans with a joyful video of her recorded in the Starr FM studio

In the video, she sang and danced to musician King Paluta's Makoma at the top of her voice while in her seat

Many people reacted to the video positively, while others could not help but talk about the Henry Fitz scandal

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere caught the attention of many when a video of her jamming to musician King Paluta's Makoma surfaced online.

Serwaa Amihere jams to King Paluta's Makoma

Seated behind the microphone in the Starr FM studio, Serwaa Amihere was joyful when the DJ started to play King Paluta's Makoma on the radio.

In the video, the radio show host sang at the top of her voice while dancing and making hand gestures while seated.

Serwaa looked radiant in her red corseted outfit. She wore a frontal lace wig styled into a bun, with her edges flawlessly melted to achieve a natural look.

Miss Amihere's heavy makeup highlighted her beautiful facial features, and her smile brightened her look.

The video below shows Serwaa Amihere jamming to King Paluta's song, Makoma.

Reactions to video of Serwaa Amihere jamming to Makoma

The video of Serwaa Amihere singing and dancing warmed many hearts as they talked about how joyful she was.

Others also referenced the Henry Fitz scandal, hinting that it was because she did not sing a particular line in the song.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

Maame U said:

"Eeei Serwaa wants trouble oo! Please Ghanaians have forgotten, don’t let them bring it in again oo, Yoo"

HOLY SAVAGE said:

"This sisi fiaa reminds me of Henry."

obaayaahipsy said:

"She doesn’t want trouble so she didn’t sing odeefo) ade3 part no anka )b3te "

Sika_korkoor said:

It’s soo easy to lose respect oo. The lover girl now the most insulted. Hmmmm. Let’s all be careful"

EBENEZERSARKCESS said:

"weilll dis people all day sing dis song but them be fallaaa day Day share give so many people "

Ohemaa possible said:

"So serwaa also think this song is for her too. odeefo ade yenfankyekye oo"

Boakye Dacosta said:

"I was waiting for her to sing the part King Paluta said 'dɛɛfoc adeɛ yɛn nfa nkyekyɛ'"

Funny Face's baby mama dances to Makoma

YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, turned many heads online with a dance video on TikTok.

The video was recorded in a bedroom. In it, she danced hard to musician King Paluta's Makoma while showing off her fine curves.

Many people in the comment section were excited about the dance video and complimented the actress on her beauty and figure.

