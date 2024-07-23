Sarkodie's Foundation hosted the Brighter Day celebration at Redemption Valley Primary School Park in Tema

At the event, a young student showed her appreciation to the rapper by gifting him a hand-drawn portrait she made

A photo of the Sarkodie portrait has surfaced online and also sparked numerous reactions from social media users

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gone viral after a recent photo of himself at an event in Tema surfaced on social media.

Sarkodie receives a pencil portrait of himself from a student. Photo source: @sarkodie @officialbigkay

Source: Instagram

Student gifts Sarkodie pencil portrait

At a recent event school event at the school park in Redemption Valley Primary School in Tema Community 9, a female student gave rapper Sarkodie a special gift.

The student presented the gift on behalf of her school to express her appreciation to the rapper for organising the event and putting a smile on their faces.

In a social media photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie was awarded a pencil portrait of himself by a female student, who took the time to draw the musician.

The portrait depicted a familiar image of the rapper's upper body in a black T-shirt and dark sunglasses. Despite the student's creative efforts, the portrait looked different from the rapper's face.

The photo of the portrait triggered laughter among many social media users who flooded the comment section.

Below is the photo of the student gifting Sarkodie the portrait:

Reactions to the photo of Sarkodie's portrait

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@SarkNativesGH commented:

"It’s priceless pls 🤣🤣🤣."

@AgyekumA22 commented:

"😂😂😂 H3r this Girl can draw ✍️ I need to locate her."

@Okat_Armani commented:

"I really love it 🥰😂"

Sarkodie's foundation hosts event for school kids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie put a smile on the faces of some school kids by hosting an event in Tema on July 19, 2024.

In a carousel of photos shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, Sarkodie was spotted in Tema with his daughter Titi and team, watching the students of Redemption Valley Primary at an outdoor event at their school park in Community 9, Tema.

The Sarkodie Foundation held the Brighter Day Celebration event, in which the students of Redemption Valley Primary competed in sporting activities.

