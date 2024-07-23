A photo of the two sons of the founder of the International God's Way Church Bishop Obinim went viral and sparked massive reactions

In the photo, Bishop Obinim stood next to his two sons as they wore matching sweatpants, hoodies, and Nike sneakers

Many talked about how they had become big men, considering their tall stature and their resemblance to their parents

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Obinim has gone viral after a new picture of him and his sons surfaced on social media.

Obinim posed in a photo with his sons

In the viral photo, Bishop Obinim stood beside his handsome-looking sons; Gifted Obinim Junior, and Collins Obinim.

They all looked casual in their matching sweatpants and hoodies. They also wore matching Nike sneakers but in different colours. One of his sons who stood in the middle had his hair unkempt.

One striking thing in the photo was the Ghanaian pastor rocking a black hoodie with the late American rapper Tupac's face and name designed on it.

Below is the photo of Obinim and his sons.

Reactions to the photo of Obinim and his sons

Many people in the comment section talked about how the young man in the middle resembled his mother, while the one on the far right resembled Bishop Obinim.

Others also talked about the children's complexion, saying they looked darker than their parents.

The opinions of Ghanaians about the picture shared by famous blogger Zionfelix are below:

whyflossy said:

"they have their dad’s real skin color🥰"

waynemcmckay said:

"The middle guy dey jie mummy oooo 👀"

wisdom_korblah

Angel Obinim, Angel Michael and Angel Gabriel 😂😂😂😂

pray4marv said:

"No be this boy wey he give am the powers nu ❤️😂😂"

nkwafo01 said:

"When u give birth on time ur Children will grow up n u will still be luking young."

