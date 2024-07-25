Afua Asantewaa announced on social media that she is set to receive a royal coronation in Ghana soon

The socialite gained prominence for her participation in a Guinness World Record sing-a-thon in 2023

Afua Asantewaa's news has excited her fans, who trooped to the comments section to congratulate her

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa has gone viral on social media after announcing her new milestone.

Afua Asantewaa is set to be coroanated at an event in Breman Essiam. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Afua Asantewaa's royal coronation announced

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to announce that she is set to receive a royal coronation at a Breman Essiam Traditional Council event. The socialite shared a photo with details of the venue and date of her royal coronation.

In the photo, it was revealed that the socialite would be given a royal title at the forecourt of the Paramount Chief of the Breman Essiam Traditional Council, Odeefuo Afankwa III's palace, on July 27, 2024, at 1 p.m.

In the caption of the social media post, Afua Asantewaa expressed her excitement at the news. She also discussed how she always attributed herself to royalty before gaining popularity for her GWR attempt.

She wrote:

"When the time is right, everything is perfect!!!!! I remember calling myself EFIADAHEMAA publicly the past few years and months until last December when my name changed to AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON. Little did I know this prestigious moment will come. Ladies and gentlemen, you are cordially invited."

Below is the social media post Afua Asnatewaa shared:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's upcoming coronation

Afua Asantewaa's upcoming coronation excited many of her followers, who flooded the comment section to congratulate her on her new achievement.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments from well-wishers.

@_mr.elroyy commented:

"That’s why I would always say that God didn’t let this lady compete that challenge to win, but he made her compete to lift her up…opportunities upon opportunities."

@sweetspirit_gh commented:

"Congratulations dear. So happy for you.❤️"

@amabosschic1 commented:

"Congrats Obaapa! Now you can’t do certain things in public. I hope you know. lol."

@gifty.debrah commented:

"Wow, congratulations dear ❤️👏🔥."

@esiadjeiwaa_8 commented:

"Congratulations beautiful🥰🥰🥰."

@bramaugusta commented:

"Congratulations and jubilations u already have the royal blood in you from the way you carry your self 👏👏🍾🥂💃💃🎊🎊🎉🥳❤️."

@rosedarls_hair_emporium commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 . Receive more wisdom to lead. Ure born great. Cheers 🥂."

@_maamenyarko__1 commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🍾 dear, indeed when the time is right… many more to come your way.🙌🙌🙌."

