Actress Nadia Bauri got many people emotional with a sweet message celebrating musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla

In her message, she called Dr Louisa an amazing woman for being the force behind Stonebwoy's success in his academic life

Many people joined the star actress in celebrating Dr Louisa, while others talked about the perks of marrying the right woman

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari wrote an emotional message to Dr Louisa Satekla, dentist and the ever-gorgeous wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

This comes after the musician graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024, with an undergraduate degree.

Nadia Bauri hails Stonebwoy's wife over his graduation from GIMPA. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari, @drlouisa_s and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari hailed Stonebwoy's wife

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to celebrate Dr Louisa for being the strong woman behind Stonebwoy's success.

She shared a beautiful picture of Dr. Louisa, noting that she held it together during his three to four years in school and referring to her as an amazing woman.

"Behind every successful man, there’s a strong woman who held it all together. Ladies and gentlemen…family…buttercakes …. Let’s give it up for this amazing woman right here..👏🏽 👏🏽.."

In the second part of the touching message, she wrote:

"Dear @drlouisa_s your belief in @stonebwoy art and constant encouragement truly stand out. It’s clear how much it means to him and to all of us who appreciate his work. You rock, and don’t you ever forget that! ❤️"

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa react to sweet message

Reacting to the sweet message, Stonebwoy thanked the star actress for her kind words and acknowledgement. He wrote:

"Bless you- thanks so much for the words of acknowledgement."

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, also replied to the post in the comment section by saying,

"Thank you for your kind words Queen. Love ya! ❤️"

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido, footballer Mohammed Kudus, and many other celebrities shared videos congratulating Stonebwoy on his graduation.

Below is Nadia Buari's touching message to Dr Louisa:

Reactions to Nadia Buari celebrating Dr Louisa

The comment section was filled with praises for Dr Louisa. Others also shared inspiring words about the benefits of having a supportive wife and marrying the right woman.

Below are the reactions to Nadia Buari's post:

zynnellzuh said:

"She is phenomenal 🥰❤️ @drlouisa_s"

m_amley

"I love me some fellow women celebrating their fellow women 😍"

filmfirm_studios

"She’s priceless 🙌. She’s a gift sent from God to him"

kwesiokawa

"Such a Treasure to the BHIM FAMILY 🔥🔥"

akambisa

"In the nutshell marry the right woman so that you guys can grow together 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Stonebwoy's classmate spoke after graduation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy's coursemate at GIMPA went public about the musician's academic prowess.

In a trending video, she said the musician was brilliant and added he always present in class during their lectures.

Many people who took to the comments section shared their views on Stonebwoy's academic achievements.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh