Efia Odo Speaks After Sharing Emotional Story Of Her Relationship With Her Father
Efia Odo Speaks After Sharing Emotional Story Of Her Relationship With Her Father

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Efia Odo, in an interview, was emotional as she spoke about how her relationship with her father affected her
  • The socialite, in a social media interaction with a fan, assured the fan that she was in a better state after the interview
  • Many of Efia Odo's fans trooped to the comment section to praise her for overcoming her issues with her father

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has finally addressed the viral video of her shedding tears as she opened up about her relationship with her estranged father.

Efia Odo talks about the interview of her shedding tears as she talked about her relationship with her father. Photo source: @efia_odo
Efia Odo addresses emotional interview

Efia Odo recently interacted with a fan on social media to clear the air about the interview and share an update on wellbeing.

After watching the viral video, a concerned fan with the social media account name @TerkpeteyDugba1 reached out to the socialite on X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer his support.

The concerned fan also advised Efia Odo to stay out of the public scene and focus on herself.

He tweeted:

"@Efiaodo1 honestly u need me by urside as a friend and also u need to stay away from these kinda interviews infact u need to lay low honestly."

In response to the fan's concerns about her, the socialite reassured him that she was doing well and stated that the interview was from two years ago.

She replied:

"This interview is almost 2 years old. I’m in a much better space now."

Below is the social media post of Efia Odo's interaction with the fan:

Fans react to Efia Odo's comment

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users.

@Barcelona_DNA_1 commented:

"Past is past focus on the present and boom we blow the whole world ! 👸❤️."

@MickyCfc commented:

"Efia papabi my fav celebrity 😍😍😍."

@SweetFrimp commented:

"When are u featuring me Efia?"

@Acertainboy_ commented:

"Dassor."

@Johnk75 commented:

"We thank God."

Efia Odo speaks about her father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo spoke about her childhood in Ghana and the US. The socialite broke into tears as she detailed her relationship with her father.

Efia Odo disclosed that she had an estranged relationship with her father, as he was absent from her life during her childhood years in the US.

She stated that she only got to speak with her father when she returned to Ghana some years back.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

