Kwadwo Sheldon shared a throwback video of himself on Instagram, and the YouTuber looked skinny and frail in the footage

Many of the content creator's followers found the stark contrast between his earlier appearance and his current state hilarious and cracked jokes about it

Others also found the video inspiring and saw it as a testament to Sheldon's career growth and success

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has shared a throwback video on Instagram that has stirred reactions among his followers. In the footage, Sheldon appeared significantly skinnier and frailer compared to his current look. This contrast has led to a mix of humorous and inspirational responses from his audience.

Many of Sheldon's followers found the difference between his past and present self hilarious. In the video, Sheldon was in a singlet as he created content surrounding a bowl filled with balls of banku.

Some folks found Sheldon's remarkable journey and growth inspiring. Since the inception of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Sheldon has achieved considerable success. His YouTube channel has grown exponentially, amassing a large following both locally and internationally.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tp.jake commented:

The head was weighing him back then 😂😂😂 but now him and the head are one 😂

_1yungchris wrote:

Hardwork,Dedication and consistency has taking you to the top bruhhh always have your chills😍🔥

abenadapaah_ commented:

Broooo what God cannot do does not exist 😂

mannyfataw643 said:

The moment God saw the video he said "from now i bless you, go and prosper my child"

deezz_kvn commented:

Sika y3 mogya ampa😂

nhira6205 wrote:

I have to watch it more than once 😂😂😂 I thought it was his lookalike ooo

Kwadwo Sheldon brags about achievement

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo Sheldon bragged about getting numerous offers from NSPs about working for his company, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

The famous YouTuber expressed excitement, took to X to share the news, and noted that he would first have to get funding.

Many people applauded him for making YouTube an attractive venture, while others shared their expertise in the comments.

