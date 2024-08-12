Delay Flaunts Her Bestie, Drools Over Their 14-Year Friendship: "You Inspire Me"
- Deloris Frimpong Manso has recounted her 14-year relationship with her best friend, Akua Boahemaa Boate
- The media personality posted a heartwarming video with her bestie online as she celebrated the woman's birthday
- Their video garnered significant traction as fans thronged the comments section to admire their enviable relationship
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently shared a video hailing her best friend with whom she has been in a 14-year relationship.
Her post attracted many of her fans, who shared their admiration for Delay and her bestie.
Delay's bestie speaks
Delay's best friend, Akua Boahema Boate, is a seasoned TV presenter and beauty queen who had a stint with TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.
Endurance Grand in Nigeria: DWP star reconnects with her sister, flaunts shopping items from her UK trip
According to Akua Boahemaa, Delay has inspired her throughout their friendship. The entrepreneur and mother of two recounted how Delay helped her stay in shape.
"You're an inspiration. I remember when I let myself go, I saw you at the gym, and I was like, hell no. I can't be walking with my best friend and be looking at this."
Some fans who shared in the socialites' joy expressed their desire for Delay to interview her bestie on the Delay show.
Delay and her bestie excite fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Delay and her bestie's heartfelt moment.
adutwumwaa_morrosah@25 said:
"I wish to see both of u one day because u two inspire me a lot"
Obaapa Rose wrote:
"Enwuraabafour na Efa Enwuraabafour ndanfo my two special people 👌 love you both"
Miss Adepa remarked:
At a first glance I thought I was looking at Anika okyeame Kwame’s wife.
Mary Boateng noted:
"wow ,May God give me a good friend and Sister like this. Happy Birthday to you ,God bless your new age"
user202369037521 added:
"White goddess ! Wat a figure! Wat a shape! Toooo hot! 🥰💕"
Delay marks 16 years of the Delay show
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay had announced the 16th anniversary of her highly patronised TV programme, The Delay Show.
The show's star-studded guests, including Fameye and Felicia Osei, took to social media to share in Delay's joy as she celebrated the milestone.
