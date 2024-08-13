Ypee, in a video, trolled Oseikrom Sikanii as he detailed the genesis of their beef, stating that the rapper was the one who started the dispute

He mentioned that the rapper initiated a discourse regarding who has more money while he also trolled him for his lack of travel experience

His hilarious narration sparked reactions from social media users who found the rift between the two musicians comical

Ghanaian rapper Ypee, in an interview, took a playful jab at fellow musician Oseikrom Sikanii, providing an amusing account of how their ongoing feud began. Ypee gave fans an account of what happened between them, leaving social media users amused.

Ypee trolls Oseikrom Sikanii in latest interview. Photo source: ypeebaako

Source: Facebook

According to Ypee, the rift between him and Oseikrom Sikanii started when the latter talked about who among them had more wealth, and he also criticised his lack of travel experience.

Ypee highlighted how Oseikrom Sikanii used to criticise him for taking and sharing pictures during his travels, claiming that wealthy individuals did not need to document every detail of their travels.

According to Ypee, this critique stemmed from Oseikrom Sikanii's lack of travel experience at the time. Ypee humorously pointed out that despite his earlier criticisms, Oseikrom Sikanii was now displaying behaviours that contradicted his previous stance. He pointed out that after Oseikrom Sikanii's recent trip to Germany, he has been sharing photos of his trip online like a "slay queen," teasing his colleague.

Oseikrom Sikanii and Ypee beef get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NiiBigDaddy said:

"Herh chale aswear 😂 @ypeegh you fool pass 😭" \

idoloKDB wrote:

“oky3n slay queen “ 😭

menp3_ruf commented:

"everlasting beef o.😂"

wotrumukorr wrote:

"The way he dey laugh dey tear me pass😂😂"

Ypee speaks on hotel prices in Ghana

Ypee recently complained about the cost of hotels in Ghana, sharing a personal experience and how much he spent.

The rapper noted that he patronised a hotel in Accra and paid a large sum for just two nights, and he felt the amount was exorbitant.

He compared the price to the capital of the UAE, where he stayed at a similar hotel for seven nights and paid far less.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

