Berla Mundi Visits SDA College Of Education During Her Campus Tour, Students Mob Her: Video
Berla Mundi Visits SDA College Of Education During Her Campus Tour, Students Mob Her: Video

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Berla Mundi has embarked on her annual B. You campus tour, which will see her visit various schools across the country
  • In a video, the media personality received huge cheers from students she visited at the SDA College of Education in Koforidua
  • The videos of Berla Mundi's arrival at the school during her tour have gathered many reactions from social media users

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has visited the SDA College Of Education in Koforidua as part of her annual campus tour.

Berla Mundi is mobbed by students during a campus tour at the SDA College of Education in Koforidua. Photo source: @berlamundi @SIKAOFFICIAL1
Students mob Berla Mundi in Koforidua

In a social media video shared by Sika Official on X, Berla Mundi was captured entering the school premises. A group of students, overcome with excitement after seeing the media personality, welcomed her.

The students, in their big numbers, cheered and mobbed Berla Mundi. The media personality was overjoyed to see them as she and her entourage made their way to the school's auditorium for their event.

Upon arriving at the auditorium, Berla Mundi and her entourage were welcomed by a cultural group who performed an Adowa dance. The media personality joined the celebration and showcased her Adowa dance in front of a few people in front of the group and the audience at the auditorium.

Berla Mundi was visiting the SDA College of Education in Koforidua as part of her annual B.You campus tour. She spoke to the students about building personal brands by nurturing their craft there.

Below is the video of Berla Mundi being welcomed to the SDA College of Education in Koforidua for her B. You campus tour:

Reactions to Berla Mundi's arrival at the school

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding the video.

@Vhardy69 commented:

"See Berla Mundi ein moves, that’s nice "

@Geokobby_ commented:

"This is nice."

Ghanaians blast Berla Mundi over Fella Makafui comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi received a lot of backlash after delving into Fella Makafui's personal life and mental state during an interview on her lifestyle show.

Berla Mundi was keen on finding out whether Fella Makafui, whose husband had publicly announced their divorce in less than two months, was happy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

