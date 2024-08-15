Fadda Dickson, the GM of Despite Media Group, got many people talking about his Goyard Bourget bags worth over GH¢2 million

He was spotted travelling to the United States with the United Showbiz crew for the Ghana Music Awards slated for August 17, 2024

Ghanaians questioned the actual cost of the bags, while others were worried about airport staff not handling the bags with due care

Fadda Dickson, the General Manager for Despite Media Group, caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his luxury lifestyle.

Fadda Dickson flaunts Goyard Bourget bags

In videos that surfaced online, Fadda Dickson and the United Showbiz crew were captured arriving in New Jersey, USA, ahead of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) on August 17, 2024.

However, one thing in the video that got many people talking was the Despite Media Group's GM travelling with three Bourget PM trolley cases and a Duchess Marie-Caroline from Goyard Bourget.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Farmer Lex shared insights about luxury bags on Facebook. Per his research, the bags are valued at over €100,000 (GH¢2 million).

He noted that, according to his research, the Goyard bags were priced higher than Hermès Birkin bags and were extremely limited in availability.

"To purchase one, you must submit an application, and Goyard will decide whether to approve your purchase. Goyard products are available in only a select number of stores worldwide—just 35 locations—and there are only six Goyard stores in the entire United States."

Farmer Lex comments on Fadda Dickson's luxury bags:

Reactions to cost of Fadda Dickson's bags

Some Ghanaians in the comment section of Farmer Lex's Facebook post were concerned about airport staff not handing Fadda Dickson's luxury bags with care, considering their high value.

Others also questioned the truth behind the cost of the luxury bags and said that the prices were outrageous.

Below are the opinions of people on luxury bags:

Stevie K. Effah said:

"I know he has money but then also, could it be that these two are Chinese version? 🤔"

Nii Aryee Qwaqwalanya said:

"If he can afford these bags, why is he on a commercial flight checking in through regular channels? I mean, how much is a private jet from here to the USA?"

Kobina Mensah Odoom said:

"I'm worried about how those guys at airport would handle these bags knowing not the value 😀"

Vansdel Mega said:

"There are more top designer brands in Africa than in Europe. China to the rescue"

Bra Sammy said:

"Imagine a politician holding dis bag, hmmm anka the whole world will hear us hmmm 🤔 by now anka presenters are chewing them like stick 😡🤓"

