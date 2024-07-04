Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah got many people admiring her luxury lifestyle as she went shopping for luxury items in Paris

She mentioned that she had an appointment at Hermes to pick up the bags she ordered, walked into the Loco Piana store to get loafers, and finally, the Dior store to pick up her Lady Dior bag that was repaired

Many of Jackie Appiah's celebrity friends and fans could not help but talk about the actress' love for shopping

Ghanaian-Canadian actress Jackie Appiah mesmerised millions of her followers with her sweet voice in a video showing how she spent her day in Paris.

Jackie Appiah in Paris

Jackie Appiah on Instagram hinted in the caption that she was only spending a few hours in Paris.

Narrating how her day went, she said that it was meant for shopping for luxury items. To begin with, she had an appointment with Hermes in the morning, a time which she had to adhere to.

Unfortunately, she was unable to glam up even though her makeup artist arrived on time at her hotel room. So she had to rush to the train station, and when she arrived at the store, to her surprise, she was not even late.

The star actress got a red mini Hermes bag. She wore the bag and flaunted it in the video and screamed as she talked about her love for her new bag.

She then visited the Loro Piana store to add some loafers to her collection and the Dior store to get her Lady Dior bag, which she sent in for repairs.

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah showing how she spent her day shopping for luxury items:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's Paris vlog

Many people in the comment section could not help but compliment Jackie Appiah, talking about how much they admired her luxury lifestyle. Others also wished for the privilege to invade her closet.

Replying to the love she received from several Ghanaian celebrities and her fans, she wrote:

Awww thanks everyone love you all

Below are the lovely reactions to Jackie Appiah's vlog of her going luxury shopping in Paris:

gloriaosarfo said:

Jackie The Travel Addict Keep conquering the entire world superstar ♥️

valerieoba said:

My premium mama!! You’re hilarious

calistaokoronkwo said:

Show me a woman who has lived this life. Let me go first … JACKIE APPIAH

vanessa_gyimah said:

I love your mini vlogs

noellefrancesca said:

Hahahah this voice over is perfect..

kikagoodhair said:

It’s the running for me sis

princedavidosei said:

Rob Rob Rob no problem just Rob it on us wai

delonyii said:

Where una dey see money in this economy ooo... Sis carry me ...mad o

"Full dada bee": Jackie's son excited as he toured the Adonko's distillery

YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, in a video, got a full tour of Adonko Company Limited's distillery in Kumasi.

In the video, the young man rocked an all-white outfit and had a bouffant cap on his head as a guide showed him around the distillery.

Damien's mum, Jackie Appiah, happens to be the face of the company's line of soft beverages.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

