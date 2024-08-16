Shatta Wale, in a trending video, praised comic actor Dr Likee for his personality and meteoric rise in the entertainment industry

The SM Boss also pledged to purchase a Mercedes Benz for Dr Likee as a token of his appreciation for the actor's role in promoting some of his business ventures

Shatta Wale's comments garnered many reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section to express their opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale hailed comic actor Dr Likee and promised to support him with a new car soon.

Shatta Wale eulogises Dr Likee and promises to buy a Mercedes Benz for him.

Shatta Wale eulogises Dr Likee

In a recent TikTok Live session with his fans, Shatta Wale expressed his admiration for Dr Likee's craft and contribution to his ride-hailing business venture, Shaxi.

The musician hailed Dr Likee as one of the few Ghanaian celebrities with whom he has a close friendship. He expressed his excitement at seeing him become one of the leading household names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale also recounted some of the past business activities he engaged in with the comic actor, promising to acquire him a new Mercedes Benz to express his appreciation and support.

He said:

"Dr Likee is one of the people I gifted many of my Elantra cars. Dr Likee and I hustled in the past. I am always happy to see him succeed. If I get money, I will buy Dr Likee a Mercedes Benz. I want to buy it for him. He has really done well for himself. He is my favourite person."

The SM Boss added that he is also a big fan of Dr Likee's comedy skits as he watches them frequently and has plans to support him.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale praising Dr Likee:

Reactions to Shatta Wale praising Dr Likee

Shatta Wale's comments drew mixed reactions from social media. Many people praised and thanked him for his plan to support Dr Likee. Others were unimpressed, stating that he was bragging. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

God's Girlfriend said:

"Bragging! but he no get anything 😂😂😂😂😂."

wild commented:

"He is making sense."

mintah36 commented:

"God bless you🙏."

Amsterdam commented:

"God bless your words 1DON❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hellen_Ox remarked:

"Thank you 🙏."

Hazy commented:

"Always making noise."

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie

