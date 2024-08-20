Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White's son Jerome recently celebrated his birthday

The actress shared a video of herself spraying cash on her son in front of friends and family at his birthday party at their home

Many of Ellen Kyei White's fans flooded the comment section to wish Jerome a happy birthday

Famous Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White's young son, Jerome, recently celebrated his birthday.

Ellen White sprays cash on her son as he celebrates his birthday. Photo source: @kyeiwhite1

Source: Instagram

Ellen Kyei White sprays cash on son

Ellen Kyei White took to her Instagram page to mark the special occasion with a heartwarming post. She shared a video of herself and her son Jerome with their loved ones at his birthday party.

The video showed Jerome being serenaded by a birthday song while his mother and loved ones gathered around him to cheer him and wish him well on his special day.

Ellen Kyei White, beaming with a smile, later reached inside her bag to grab many cedi notes to spray on Jerome, who quickly bent down to pick them up from the floor.

The actress and her son were later spotted dancing to a live band rendition of King Paluta's 2024 hit single, Aseda, while bystanders lavished praise. Jerome was later presented with a Toy Story cake.

In the caption of the social media post, Ellen Kyei White expressed her love for her son with a heartfelt birthday message.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my lovely Son🎂🎂🍾🙌👍🫶🙏🙏 May the Indication of 2day brings you overflow success, joy🙏victory🙏wealth n good health on this special occasion Amen Happy Happy Day-born my heart beat 🙌🙌🫶🙏."

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Ellen Kyei White's son's birthday

Many fans thronged to the comment section of Ellen Kyei White's social media post to share their birthday wishes with the actress. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@tracey_boakye commented:

"Happy blessed birthday son 🙏🏿❤️. God bless you ❤️❤️❤️."

@iamadwoasaahint commented:

"Happy birthday to you, our gentleman ❤️."

@darlenebk commented:

"Omg too too lovely happy birthday son. May God continue to shower his blessings upon you super handsome boy 😍😍😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤩🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

@gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Happy birthday King 🎂 May the good Lord bless and keep you 🙏🏻❤🥂🎈🎊."

michaelasareampahc commented:

"HDB to you handsome 🎂and may the Good LORD Bless You And Grant All It Takes To Be A Successful On This P🎂🎉😍😍lanet Earth."

Kumawood stars commiserate with Ellen Kyei White

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Kumawood actors, including Nana Ama McBrown, Big Akwes, Bernice Asare and more, attended their colleague Ellen Kyei's father's funeral in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

In a video sighted on social media, the actress was overwhelmed with grief and excitement as she interacted with Nana Ama McBrown at the funeral.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh