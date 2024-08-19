Stonebwoy has addressed his critics over claims that he is stingy when it comes to spraying money on fans in public

The dancehall artist said he believed it was disrespectful to throw money at his fans when he encountered them

Stonebwoy's comments have gathered mixed reactions from social media users, who have shared their opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy addressed critics and fans who call him stingy because he does not publicly throw money at fans.

Stonebwoy addresses money-throwing habit

In a recent interview with media personality Emmanuel Quest on Ark FM in Sunyani ahead of the Telecel Turn Up tour, Stonebwoy denied claims that he is very stingy when sharing money among his fans.

The BHIM Nation leader explained he dislikes throwing money at fans because he finds it disrespectful. He said he preferred putting money in the hands of his fans rather than throwing it at them.

"I have never liked the habit of throwing money on fans. It is a disrespect to do that to people. If I move out and throw money at people, one person might claim all of it. Others will not get some. I prefer to share it with them personally. It is very disrespectful to throw money at people."

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also added that the habit of throwing money at fans was a dangerous act, as people would end up injuring themselves during the melee that might ensue.

"A lot of people injure themselves, but we do not really hear about it. I have seen people hurt themselves trying to get close to my convoy in town. I have been trying to find an appropriate way but people still call me stingy. "

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments in the video

Stonebwoy's comments drew mixed reactions from social media users. Many praised the musician for his approach to publicly rewarding fans, while others disagreed. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Stonebwoy shuts down UEW campus event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy gave an electrifying performance at the third edition of the Campus Go Rock Festival at the University of Education.

The dancehall musician took to social media to thank the students and the event organisers for the memorable night after his outing on stage in Winneba.

