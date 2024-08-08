Tatas Caritas was overwhelmed with emotions as she penned a heartwarming message to actress Nana Ama McBrown

The Ghanaian influencer shared screenshots of conversations they had in 2017 and hailed McBrown for being supportive

Many people who commented on the post joined Tatas in eulogising McBrown, while others also applauded Tatas' efforts

Influencer and Kenkey for the Needy founder, Tatas Caritas, has penned a heartfelt message hailing actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.

Kenkey for the Needy Founder, Tatas Caritas, hails Nana Ama McBrown with a touching message. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @tatascaritas

Source: Instagram

Tatas Caritas hails McBrown

The introduction of Tatas' letter to McBrown began by referring to the actress as 'her excellency'. She noted that she was a good woman and one of the few people she would listen to in the entertainment industry.

Tatas noted that The Empress was extremely kind, and it was not for her brand, but that was who she was.

The respected influencer recounted the first time Mrs McBrown Mensah sent her a message on Instagram in 2017. She talked about how elated she was when she saw the message and how she had to maintain composure to respond.

"You saw a baby @tatasandfriends had helped and you wanted to take full responsibility of her. You didn’t want it out there. You wanted to do it through us. Unfortunately we went back there and they had taken the baby away. I loved on you from afar. I supported everything you did low key with no expectation. I just genuinely loved you and your talent."

Below are photos of McBrown and Tatas at Kenkey for the Needy:

Speaking about the first time she met the star actress, the influencer noted that she was awestruck. She added that afterwards, the Onua Showtime host made conscious efforts to check up on her via Instagram DM and encouraged her not to be a stranger.

"The first time we met you said “Herh Tatas bra ha. Wojwane me' in the midst of alot of people. I was so shy but what i learnt from there is humility. A whole Nana Ama Mcbrown called me to come to her."

Tatas noted that she was amazed when she received the message about McBrown coming to Kenkey for the Needy. She noted that it was a full-circle moment and a testament to her prayers.

Tatas eulogises McBrown for 'pure heart'

The seasoned social media influencer concluded her message with touching words eulogising Nana Ama. Below are the heartwarming words:

"I know how busy you are but you came through. I am privileged to know you. Privileged to hear you say “menua kitiwa nunu” . May i never take for granted how you have opened your doors to me. You deserve whatever blessing that comes your way. Your grace and oil is different. A pure heart will always win. YOU WILL ALWAYS WIN 🏆 Nana God bless you from the depths of my heart. No evil shall befall you. You have love and support from me CARITAS. You do no wrong in my eyes ever. I will always pray for you. You can call on me anytime and i will be there. @iamamamcbrown this your little sister is grateful. So so grateful ❤️♥️.

Below are more photos and conversations between McBrown and Tatas

Reactions to the heartfelt message

Below are the lovely messages people left in the comment section about how much they admired McBrown and Tatas:

manuelbless_ said:

"❤️❤️❤️ “A good tree bears good fruit” You’re a blessing Tatas, you deserve honour."

coachdicksonn said:

"The thing about grace that a lot of people fail to understand🔥🔥"

roselyn_ashkar said:

"She really is built different and so are you. A match made in good-people heaven ❤️❤️"

carterskaftansgh said:

"You just described yourself in the post. That’s why God keep blessing you with your kind. 👏👏"

herttiee said:

"@iamnanamcbrown_official normally, you're the best. Since kumasi y)nko)❤️ @tatascaritas God is blessing you with great people and helpers. 🙏"

McBrown thrills fans at Kenkey for the Needy

YEN.com.gh also reported that the actress rallied behind this year's Kenkey for the Needy charity event in Accra.

Videos of McBrown's performances at the charity event were trending and garnered traction across social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh