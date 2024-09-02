YOLO series actor John Peasah, in a video, shared a testimony after reportedly being healed from his demyelinating disease

Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, the man of God behind the alleged healing, has addressed the criticisms he has received from some Ghanaians

The pastor said that he was not clout-chasing as he told his church's media team to share John Peasah's testimony on social media

The leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church (CECY), Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, has addressed criticisms from some Ghanaians following his alleged 'healing' of YOLO actor John Peasah.

The young Ghanaian actor, popularly known as Drogba, was spotted in a viral video sharing his testimony at the Friday Night miracle service at the church in Accra on August 30, 2024.

John Peasah said he had seen improvement in his health after Pastor Enoch Boamah laid hands on him and prayed for him. The actor has been battling with the demyelinating disease in recent years.

Pastor Enoch Boamah addresses criticisms

During a Sunday church service at his church, Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah responded to the backlash from his critics, stating that the YOLO actor was not forced to share the testimony of his "healing."

He emphasised that John Peasah admitted that he was feeling better after he prayed for him at a recent church event.

He said:

"The person (John Peasah) said he feels better. We did not ask him. Was I the one who put those words in his mouth? His testimony is bigger than this. He will share it later."

Pastor Enoch Boamah also added that he did not release the footage of the actor's testimony for any publicity as he had instructed the church's media team not to share the videos on social media.

He said:

"When we closed the Friday Miracle Night event, I told the media team not to post the testimony. I am not looking for clout."

He concluded that he was unfazed by the criticisms he had received, comparing it to the persecution of Christians in the bible.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pastor Enoch Boamoah's comments

Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah's comments triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@naalamlelamptey4403 commented:

"I was there at the Friday Miracle Night Service at the Conference Centre and yes he received a miracle, came out to testify himself. I believe his healing will be perfected soon. Bless God."

@euniceannan63 commented:

"Miracles do happen whether u believe it or not God is real as Esther smith sang , Let’s be happy for him and pray for permanent healing that young man needs his life back. Glory to God."

@RABIM3 commented:

"My prayers are for him to be healed. If Drogba confirmed his healed. Glory be to God."

@MiracleSusan commented:

"His testimonies will surely come bigger because they that know their God oo."

@fiakucourage3097 commented:

"Am just happy for Drogba."

John Peasah walks freely after "healing"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Peasah was spotted walking freely without assistance after receiving his "healing."

The young actor previously disclosed that his medical condition affected the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, making it difficult for him to see and move.

