Esther Smith held her highly anticipated concert in Accra with scores of celebrities and gospel music stars, including Lady Prempeh, present

Lady Prempeh, who was billed to perform at the event, couldn't due to several issues the gospel singer recently shared

Her complaints about Esther Smith's concert have gained traction online as fans seek to hear another side of the story

On August 30, Ghanaian gospel music luminary Esther Smith held the Accra leg of her concert series to mark her return to Ghana after over a decade.

The concert series started in Kumasi and brought together the gospel music community to celebrate Ghana's icon.

While many fans left the event with positive reviews about Esther Smith's performance, some acts billed to perform on the show have different stories to tell.

Ghanaian singer Lady Prempeh was one of several gospel music stars tapped to perform at Esther Smith's concert.

She is known for her expansive catalogue, which includes fan favourites like Onyame Ka Na Wa Ka and Onyame Ne Me Kamafo.

According to Lady Prempeh, who was present at Esther Smith's show, she was only called upon to perform when the organisers had begun packing up, stalling her performance.

In a video explaining the unfair treatment, the singer said she was contacted by Esther Smith herself for the show.

However, she cited several instances when Esther Smith's team treated her unfairly, including a delayed call-up for rehearsal and her absence on advertising materials for the show.

Fans react to Lady Prempeh's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lady Prempeh's reception at Esther Smith's concert.

O.P.K•🦋 said:

"I can’t believe you Lady !!! Don’t allow yourself to be used or it’s envy because of all the attention Esther smith has received this past weekend ??"

CHIARA'S 💕🌷♥️ MOM noted:

"dis is so bad ad unfair at least they should have let u know if there was any changes if that is actually wat happened ooh sorry love 💕"

Miss_Naya👸🏾 remarked:

"Gospel artists don’t just perform. They minister🔥But its understandable sometimes we all use the words interchangeably"

Nhyira Betty wrote:

"whaaat!!! soo sorry this very bad to treated like this but take it out of you and forgive okay👌 God has not done with u yet...."

Posh🥰Baby💞added:

"Eeeiii,l will be singing ur songs"S3 ONYAME K3 S3 OB3 HYIRA WO"

Esther Smith talks about life after

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had, for the first time, opened up about what she used to do before finding fame.

The gospel music sensation said she had a knack for graphic designing and recounted her stint as an employee in a printing company where

