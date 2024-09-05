Majesty, the only child of dancehall musician Shatta Wale and media personality Michy, got many people admiring his handsomeness after getting a clean haircut

Hit mother, Michy, shared a video of the barber giving him the nice haircut and him flaunting the final look

Many people spoke about the striking resemblance he shared with his father, Shatta Wale, after getting the haircut

Majesty, the only child of dancehall musician Shatta Wale and media personality Michy, awed many people with his handsomeness after getting a clean haircut.

Michy gets a new haircut. Image Credit: @michy and @hrhalexandermajesty

Source: Instagram

Majesty cuts down dreadlocks

Majesty'smother, Michy, shared a video of him getting his haircut on her Instagram page. His haircut was done by famous Ghanaian barber, Neymar D Barber.

In the video, Shatta Wale's son was seated calmly as the barber worked his magic on shaping his edges, trimming his sides, and styling them in a zigzag pattern.

The haircut was done in the comfort of Michy's home as Majesty sat comfortably in the corridor.

After the haircut, Majesty flaunted his handsome look in the video as the camera scanned around his head. He beamed with a smile, indicating how happy he was about his new look.

Majesty getting a haircut.

Reactions to Majesty's haircut

Many people in the comment section spoke about Majesty having a striking resemblance with his father, Shatta Wale, after he got a lovely haircut.

Others also talked about how handsome he looked after the clean shave and they complimented him with lovely words.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

eugeniaasare10 said:

"Awwww handsome little man...he look just like his dad ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

samiraabdulai02 said:

"❤️❤️❤️see smile and dimple ☺️ fresh baby"

gyaraber said:

"Nice hair cut ❤️👏"

dannyblaze56 said:

"Daddy’s fotocopy 😍"

brew.boris said:

"Smiles like his mom😍"

regina_christian_koomson said:

"Beautiful boy."

Majesty showcases spelling skills

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Shatta Michy shared an adorable video of her son, Majesty, practising spelling drills.

The video of the smart young boy expressing his brilliance filled her mother with pride and warmed many hearts online.

Fans in the comments section talked about how brilliant Majesty was as they commended him.

Source: YEN.com.gh