KiDi has reacted to Mr Drew's song 'Case' winning 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 at the 2024 Ghan a Music Awards Europe

a Music Awards Europe The musician quoted a post on X announcing the win and expressed thanks to God for the musician's win, a statement many found sarcastic

Mr Drew lamented bitterly earlier this year when KiDi's Likor won Collaboration Of The Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards over his song 'Case'

Ghanaian musician KiDi has responded to Mr Drew’s win for ‘Collaboration of the Year’ at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards Europe. Mr Drew’s song ‘Case’ took home the prestigious award, and KiDi acknowledged the achievement in a manner some fans found ironic.

KiDi reacted to the news by quoting a post on X (formerly Twitter) that announced Mr Drew’s win, expressing his thanks to God. His words, however, seemed to stir controversy as many fans interpreted them as sarcastic, given the backstory of the two artistes competing for a similar accolade earlier in the year.

Earlier in 2024, Mr Drew expressed frustration when his song ‘Case’ was passed over at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where KiDi’s track ‘Likor’ won the ‘Collaboration of the Year’ title. Mr Drew's reaction suggested he believed his song was more deserving of the award.

KiDi's comment gets folks laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

azags_love said:

"Nonsense what do you mean by finally😂, foolish boy..."

DehlFidel wrote:

"Agenda agenda 😂😂 You won’t get what you’re looking for 😂"

Ser_francys said:

"Oh @KiDiMusic they’ll come for you oo😂"

youliebad commented:

"He’ll stop crying now 😂😂"

_Jay_Sterling_ said:

"Finally?? Ei😂"

nixyGh wrote:

"Finally right? 😁😁 tgma y3 nkwasia awards scheme ong"

