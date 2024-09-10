Fans have dug out musician Sista Afia's old tweet about socialite Efia Odo after she dissociated herself from Eats Avenue

This comes after Efia Odo said she was not the owner of the restaurant despite claiming ownership during interviews

Many people shared their thoughts on the tweet and asked why Sista Afia did not drop proof at the time of her accusations

An old tweet by musician Sista Afia surfaced after socialite Efia Odo announced that she was no longer the owner of Eats Avenue restaurant.

Sista Afia's tweet about Efia Odo

Sista Afia's tweet, which was posted on her X account on July 12, 2024, amid her feud with Efia Odo, alleged the socialite was not the owner of Eats Avenue.

In her tweet, the Asuoden hitmaker alleged that Efia Odo was only the manager of Eats Avenue. However, the socialite was purporting to be the owner.

In the conclusion of her tweet, Sista Afia mockingly encouraged Efia Odo to continue branding herself in that way and added laughing emojis.

This comes after Efia Odo went on media stations UTV and 3FM to claim ownership of the food business and brag about it being her venture.

Below is Sista Afia's tweet about Efia Odo:

Reactions to Sista Afia's tweet

People's views were centred on how Sista Afia knew about Efia Odo's not being the owner of Eats Avenue after going on UTV and 3FM to claim ownership of the restaurant.

Others also talked about the internet never forgetting as they shared screenshots of Sista Afia's post about Efia Odo.

Below are the views of social media users:

@SneakerNyame_ said:

"Efia Odo gave Eats Avenue restaurant the maximum publicity. I buy food from there because of Efia Odo. Real influence, hate the man, don’t hate the message."

@ThoseCallCelebs said:

"The agenda boys get Efia Odo today😂😂"

@jorge_kwabena said:

"But U wassup, unless matters no come U go go dig for information den come post😂"

@1realgaby_ said:

"Drama every day and week. Gh for you."

@cojo_rae said:

"Eii information dey oo😂"

Sista Afia and Efia Odo's feud

YEN.com.gh also reported that the rift between Efia Odo and Sista Afia intensified following their social media posts.

This comes after Sista Afia called her archrival Efia Odo 'an industry machine', forcing the latter to react in anger.

Their continued feud has resulted in numerous mixed reactions from Ghanaians who have shared their opinions online.

