Celebrated rapper Medikal was on a TikTok live with Steve Quamz, and he asked about the whereabouts of his lookalike, BY2 Medikal

Steve Quamz talked about BY2 Medikal returning to being a lotto agent after failing at making ends meet with being a celebrity lookalike

The news excited many Ghanaians who applauded Medikal for being thoughtful, while others laughed at Steve Quams for confusing an artist for an actor

Rapper Medikal promised to provide financial support to his celebrity lookalike BY2 Medikal and others in need.

Medikal to assist his lookalike, BY2 Medikal. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal to help his clone

In a live TikTok session he cohosted with Steve Quamz, the lookalike of singer Kuami Eugene, Medikal asked about the whereabouts of BY2 Medikal and Gear Box.

In response, Steve Quamz said he had no clue about Gear Box's whereabouts and was fond of constantly ranting on social media.

Speaking about the whereabouts of BY2 Medikal, Steve Quamz said he was in dire need of financial support. Adding that he and other people in the lookalike group support him.

The celebrated rapper probed Steve Quamz about BY2 Medikal's situation, and he noted that he had returned to his former job at the lotto kiosk.

"He does not have a phone. He is really suffering. He has gone back to being a lotto operator and agent. That was what he was doing before he ventured into the lookalike business. He also draws," Steve Quamz said about Medikal's photocopy.

Medikal and Steve Quamz on TikTok live.

Reactions to Medikal and Steve Quamz live

The video excited many social media users, who shared their views on Medikal and wanted to help his lookalike. Others also talked about the whereabouts of Gear Box and the other lookalikes.

The opinions of people are below:

huga said:

"see how steve dey diss robert after he introduced him"

Manuel ⚜️said:

"If gear box see this p3 problem come oo 😂"

S W E E T T I N A🇺🇸🇬🇭❤️said:

"Medikal got me laughing at where the guy said )y3 Actor na )draw 😂😂😂😂😂"

Abenah said:

"I love the way he rooted for his friend"

BIG DADI said:

"your son, Medikal de3..the boy dey struggle🤣🤣🤣🤣"

lifayrn1 said:

"medikal be some funny guy eeh😂😂"

T❤️I🦋S🔥H🕊️A said:

"Actor obia )draw 😂😂😂😂😂. English na your mate???😂😂😂😂"

0244807632 said:

"Ah medikal, lotto doctor sɛn?Lotto nurse😂😂"

NaNa🫶🏼 said:

“Na )ye drawer like Obiaa )draw actor😂😂😂😂"

Medikal hypes Kofi Kinaata

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal, in a social media post, reacted to Kofi Kinaata's comedic antics after Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II acknowledged him in a recent speech.

Medikal expressed his admiration for Kofi Kinaata's comedic talent, calling him a "serious comedian". Medikal's comment about Kofi Kinaata got many people laughing as they shared similar opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh