Social media influencer Nana Tea has been nominated in the Changemaker of the Year category in the 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he expressed his optimism about his chances of winning the award

He also urged his supporters to continue working with him to bring more relief to suffering Ghanaians

Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, known in private life as James Annor Tetteh, is optimistic about winning in the 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards.

Nana Tea, famous for his philanthropic works, has been nominated for the prestigious Changemaker of the Year award. He competes with Official Starter, Buzstop Boys, and Wnedy Boatemaa Ofori for the honour.

Nana Tea feels honoured

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea expressed his excitement for the nomination. He stated his chances of winning the award were bright, just like the other contestants.

"I feel honoured by the nomination, it's a significant recognition of our brand and achievements. As for my chances of winning, I can't say [but] I believe that everyone in this category has accomplished great things to be nominated," he said.

Touching on who he would have supported to win if he had not been nominated, he kept his choice to himself, saying:

"If I weren't a nominee, I would have kept my vote a secret because everyone in there deserves the win."

Nana Tea wants to work harder

Going away from the YEN Entertainment Awards, Nana Tea shared his future plans to work harder to improve more lives. He thus urged his followers, whom he described as family, to join him.

"I don't have fans, they are my family and I urge them to continue working with us, harder than before, so we can positively change more lives."

How to vote for Nana Tea

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported, 11 other awards are up for grabs apart from Nana Tea's category.

Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Afronita, Endurance Grand, Dr Likee, and Lil Win are among the nominees.

Here is a guide for fans to follow and vote for Nana Tea and/or their other preferred stars to win honours.

